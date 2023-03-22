MEXICO — At this point, it’s all icing on the cake for Payton Nelson.
Nelson, who completed his senior season with the Mexico varsity football team in the fall, has committed to St. John Fisher College in Rochester, and signed his letter of intent on Saturday.
Nelson led the Tigers to a 4-4 record during the 2022 season.
But the honors keep coming for the future Cardinal. Nelson, after being named the most valuable player of the Gold Team at the Arcaro Senior All-Star Game in Liverpool in November, has now been selected for the Dream All-American Bowl in June in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Nelson’s father, Paul, noted that Nelson is one of three central New York athletes to attend the event, but the committee didn’t say where the other two athletes were from.
Paul Nelson mentioned he’s not sure if the MVP status from the Arcaro All-Star Game had anything to do with the national selection for the Dream All-American Bowl.
“We received an email from this Dream All-American Bowl — and I thought it was fake, so I dug into it. … As soon as I got off the phone with a committee member from the event, I was like, ‘Wow, this is insane,’” Paul Nelson said. “It’s a pretty big deal for the kids, especially around this area. … It’s pretty huge for him, coming out of Mexico.”
Each Dream All-American Bowl spotlights the top 180 prospects in the nation.
There are three locations every year.
This year, games will be played in SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Charges of the NFL; AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys; and Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.
Nelson is attending the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be June 18 and will be nationally televised on ESPN2, Paul Nelson said.
He chose Indianapolis partially because it’s closer to home, but he also grew up a Colts fan.
“That’s partially Dad’s fault,” Paul Nelson joked. “That’s why his name is Peyton,” after hall of fame quarterback Payton Manning.
Paul Nelson said it was incredible to watch the Arcaro All-Star Game with regional players and to see Payton play well in that game, but to have Payton on the national stage, “it’s crazy.”
“It’ll be fun, until he gets chased down by a five-star recruit from Alabama. … He’s like, ‘Dad, don’t remind me,’” Paul Nelson said. “He’s come a long way. He’s still in the learning stages. For him to get accepted to an event like this, it’s just huge. I’m excited for him.”
