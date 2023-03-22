Payton Nelson Letter of Intent

Mexico’s Payton Nelson (left) hands his letter of intent to Paul Vosburgh, the head coach of the St. John Fisher College football team.

 Photo provided

MEXICO —  At this point, it’s all icing on the cake for Payton Nelson.

Nelson, who completed his senior season with the Mexico varsity football team in the fall, has committed to St. John Fisher College in Rochester, and signed his letter of intent on Saturday. 

