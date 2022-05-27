A pair of local athletes captured Section III track and field championships at their respective meets this week, as Mexico’s Grace O’Gorman won the Class B1 Championship in the long jump while Hannibal’s Lena Turaj captured the Class B2 Championship in the 100-meter hurdles.
Below are results from both schools:
MEXICO
The Mexico varsity girls track and field team placed sixth, while the boys team placed eighth at the Class B1 Championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. Below are results from Tigers athletes:
GIRLS RESULTS
Grace O’Gorman won the Section III Class B1 championship in the long jump (17’ 3”). Adria Ariola finished second in the high jump (4’ 10”), while Serena Bardin took sixth in the pole vault (7’ 6”).
Maddison Poissant finished fifth in the 100-meters (13.55), while Gianna Cuituli placed fifth in the 400-meters (1:05.32). Carolyn Zedack finished third in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (9:26.83), and fourth in the 1,500-meters (5:41.89). Allie Poissant was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.14).
The team of Maddison Poissant, Dominique Bentley, Gianna Cuituli, and Grace O’Gorman finished second in the 4 x 100 relay (53.08). The team of Cuituli, Olivia DeStevens, Ariola, and O’Gorman took sixth in the 4 x 400 relay (4:32.93).
BOYS RESULTS
Aiden Renfer finished second in the pentathlon (2308 points). Jackson LaParr took third in the high jump (5’ 6”), fourth in the triple jump (38’ 10”), and sixth in the long jump (18’ 1.5”). Calvin Hitzschke placed fourth in both the 110-meter hurdles (16.34) and 400-meter hurdles (1:06.88).
The team of Brennen McQuown, Ethan Becker, Isaiah Henson, and LaParr finished fourth in the 4 x 400 relay (3:45.36). Everett Bryant placed fourth in the 1,600-meters (5:04.15), while Carter Jock took fifth in the triple jump (37’ 9”).
HANNIBAL
The Hannibal varsity boys and girls track and field teams both finished in eighth place in the Class B2 Championships in Little Falls. Below are results from Warrior athletes:
GIRLS RESULTS
Lena Turaj won the Section III Class B2 Championship in the 100-meter hurdles (16.58), and finished sixth in the 400-meter hurdles. Jenna Cole finished fourth in the 400-meters (1:02.97) and seventh in the triple jump (30’ 4.75”).
BOYS RESULTS
Noah Melita placed second in the 3,200-meters (10:59.02), while Alex Hall took second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.94) and fifth in the high jump (5’ 6”). Andrew Blodgett finished third in the shot put (37’ 9.25”).
Gavin Griffin placed fourth in the pentathlon (1893 points). The team of Hall, Sean Taylor, Cole Hess, and Santos Hernandez placed sixth in the 4 x 800 relay (9:39.43).
The team of Alex Wilder, Quinlan Horn, Cameron McNeil, and Andrew Blodgett placed sixth in the 4 x 100 relay (52.23). The team of Wilder, Hess, Horn, and Hernandez finished sixth in the 4 x 400 relay.
