Mexico's depth propels swimming Tigers to victory over Weedsport Jan 20, 2023 MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team used its depth to its advantage, securing a 96-71 victory over visiting Weedsport on Thursday.The Tigers picked up seven first-place finishes in the meet, but it was events where Mexico also took second and third place that put it over the edge.Weedsport generally kept things close through the first three events, but the Warriors had no competitors in the diving event, which started to give the Tigers a strong lead. Mexico had enough of an advantage where there was enough space to allow the Tigers to exhibition the 400 freestyle relay, the final event of the meet.Mexico's Bill Mills picked up two first-place finishes individually. He won the 50-yard freestyle, posting a 23.50, and the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:11.41.Andrew Harriger won the diving event with a six-dive score of 230.20.Stefano Magro took top spot in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:03.59.Daniel Gagnier finished the 100 freestyle in 1:00.41 to take first place.Rounding out Mexico's top finishes was Aiden DeGroff in the 500 freestyle with a 6:12.62.Mexico's 200 medley relay of Mills, Alex Marthia, Magro and DeGroff also won, finishing with an overall time of 1:52.28.MEXICO FINISHES200 Medley Relay1st: Mills, Marthia, Magro, DeGroff (1:52.28)200 Freestyle2nd: Daniel Gagnier (2:18.71)3rd: Aiden Bartlett (2:19.74)4th: Gabriel Fox (2:43.00)200 Individual Medley2nd: John Rice (2:24.47)4th: Aiden DeGroff (2:41.78)5th: Kaleb DeMarree (3:01.55)50 Freestyle1st: Bill Mills (23.50)3rd: Alex Marthia (27.56)4th: Jacob Gates (34.78)Diving (6)1st: Andrew Harriger (230.20)100 Butterfly1st: Stefano Magro (1:03.59)4th: Kaleb DeMarree (1:28.92)100 Freestyle1st: Daniel Gagnier (1:00.41)2nd: Aiden Bartlett (1:04.54)4th: Avery Oakes (1:12.70)500 Freestyle1st: Aiden DeGroff (6:12.62)4th: Gabriel Fox (7:30.05)6th: Merrick Pelow (8:13.46)200 Freestyle Relay2nd: Marthia, Gagnier, Bartlett, Rice (1:52.41)3rd: Harriger, Pelow, DeMarree, Fox (2:06.36)4th: Oakes, Clifford, Perlet, Gates (2:16.96)100 Backstroke2nd: Stefano Magro (1:07.77)3rd: Jacob Gates (1:24.96)5th: Kevin Perlet (1:41.73)100 Breaststroke1st: Bill Mills (1:11.41)2nd: Andrew Harriger (1:23.05)3rd: John Rice (1:23.08)400 Freestyle RelayExhibition: Magro, DeGroff, Rice, Mills (4:06.14)
