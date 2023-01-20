Stefano Magro vs. Weedsport

Mexico’s Stefano Magro swims the first length of the 100-yard butterfly against Weedsport on Thursday. He won the event with a time of 1:03.59.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team used its depth to its advantage, securing a 96-71 victory over visiting Weedsport on Thursday.

The Tigers picked up seven first-place finishes in the meet, but it was events where Mexico also took second and third place that put it over the edge.

Recommended for you