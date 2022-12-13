MEXICO — Patience was key in the Mexico varsity girls basketball team’s 44-29 win over Christian Brothers Academy on Tuesday.
Making limited errors — just a few errant passes “here and there,” coach Dominick Anthony mentioned — was crucial.
Anthony called the game “a total team effort,” with effective and smart passing, without forcing too much.
“It’s a game of possession, right? We like to keep our turnovers down to a certain number,” he said. “They did a great job listening and communicating. Hats off to the kids. They played a phenomenal game. They wanted it.”
And wanting it came right from the start. Right from the tip-off, Mexico’s offense got going. Just five seconds into the game, Anyssia Ingersoll got the ball after Emma Lawler tipped it forward, and Ingersoll drove down the court for a layup.
The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead before CBA started to climb back. The teams traded buckets back and forth, until the Brothers went on a small run that ended with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Carmella Fairbanks at the top of the arc.
CBA led 14-13 after the frame.
“It’s a game of runs. … A couple of (CBA’s) baskets were missed assignments,” Anthony said. “We just had to reiterate what our assignments were defensively and stick to the gameplan.”
The gameplan worked in the second quarter, and it started with a pair of 3-pointers from Emma Lawler and Ella Blunt to push the Tigers up 19-14.
A trio of layups from Lawler and Ingersoll closed out the quarter for Mexico, and the Tigers’ defense limited CBA to just three points in the quarter.
The Tigers led 25-17 at halftime.
“Defense is just so much about communication. Our wings did a great job communicating, knowing when they had to rotate and when they didn’t,” Anthony said. “They identified shooters and non-shooters (from CBA). … Other than a couple situations here and there, they did a phenomenal job.”
Mexico’s offense kept rolling into the second half. The defense primarily kept the Brothers to outside the arc, forcing shots from deep. CBA nailed a couple 3-pointers to pull within six points early in the quarter, but layups from Ingersoll kept enough distance between Mexico and the Brothers.
Blunt also hit her second 3-pointer of the day with 2:18 left in the third quarter, and Mexico led 35-25 heading into the fourth frame.
CBA’s only points in the fourth quarter came from the charity stripe. Chianna Williams and Lilah Kirch both went two-for-two in the quarter.
“We held them to 29 points,” Anthony said. “You can’t ask them for much more than that.”
Utilizing play down low, Lawler and Ingersoll were able to drive to the net to secure the 44-29 win over CBA.
The down low play also meant the heightened patience from the Tigers, and the team “wanted to make the smart pass.”
Typically you can’t get it right in the middle right away. You’ve got to work the ball around the court and get the defense moving,” Anthony said. “When we are patient, it opens things up.”
Ingersoll led Mexico with 22 points, with Lawler adding 13 points.
Blunt contributed six points in the victory, and Ella McCoy chipped in a 3-pointer.
Mexico (3-1) has just one day of practice before traveling to Solvay on Thursday. Anthony said it’s time to “refocus” after the big win.
“Be happy tonight and come back, be ready to focus on Solvay,” he said. “It’s an away game and those can be tricky. We’ve just got to stay focused and take it one day at a time.”
