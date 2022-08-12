Mexico football preparing to defend Independent League championship

Pictured are members of the Mexico varsity football team at the Section III media day in Cicero on Thursday. From left: Hunter Lasinski (81), Nico Murabito (5), Mason Zych (25), Payton Nelson (10), and head coach Tee Murabito.
CICERO — The Mexico varsity football team enters the fall season as the reigning champions of the Section III Independent League. However, the team doesn’t expect a repeat to come easily.
With a realignment of the league into two divisions, Mexico will now play in a division with Oswego, Fulton, PSLA Fowler, Jamesville-DeWitt, Nottingham, and Central Square, according to syracuse.com.
“We kind of fit in the middle of all that, so they decided since we won the championship, we’d go to the upper (division),” said head coach Tee Murabito. “Right there, we’re playing bigger schools than us. So it’s going to be a bigger challenge, for sure, for our guys.”
While the Tigers anticipate the challenge, the team has also done plenty of work to prepare for the season.
In addition to workouts, the Mexico varsity team has been participating in “thud camps” throughout the summer, where the team scrimmages against other local schools.
“These thud camps serve a couple reasons,” Murabito said. “One, we get to get out and play physical with other teams, get kids in positions where they’re going to play, and learn that all summer, instead of finding out Aug. 22, ‘Hey, we want you to play this.’ So they get a couple months of review of that.”
Murabito also noted that the camps provide a look at some of the Tigers’ opponents in the upcoming season.
“Just to have a little confidence going against those teams,” Murabito added.
Senior Mason Zych echoed this, saying, “I think it motivated us to go against them.”
“We’ve went against the same teams three times, and we’ve just been going against them and getting motivated,” said Zych.
Quarterback Payton Nelson, another senior, said the team will “try and have a very positive outlook” this season.
“Obviously, we had a great season last season, and we’re trying to continue that into this season,” said Nelson. “It’s been going well, so I expect great things out of our team.”
Murabito said the summer work has allowed the Tigers to “see that they can be successful, if we’re all in it together as a family, and they’re allowing us to coach them and listen and work together.”
“As some of our players said, it’s a mindset that we go in, we want to play well, we want to execute,” added Murabito.
“You can’t win a game being in a bad mindset,” added junior Nico Murabito. “Really, when people think about football, it’s more of a mental thing than they think. This year, we just need to have the same mindset as we did last year. Continue to do good, continue to put the work in, and just win.”
The Tigers will pounce into action almost immediately, with a Week Zero game against Solvay on the schedule just 11 days after practices begin, said Tee Murabito.
“Our number one goal is, we need to get everybody at practice,” said the head coach. “Two, we need to get everybody in shape. … We’ve got to work hard, and show up every day.”
But despite the new league format, the expectations will likely remain the same for the Tigers.
“Our kids, we want them to think we’re preparing to win every game,” he said. “And we like to think that if we take care of our stuff, because we can’t control the other teams, but if we’re practicing hard, we’re working together, they’re being coachable, then we feel like we can win every game on our schedule.”
