Mexico football preparing to defend Independent League championship

Pictured are members of the Mexico varsity football team at the Section III media day in Cicero on Thursday. From left: Hunter Lasinski (81), Nico Murabito (5), Mason Zych (25), Payton Nelson (10), and head coach Tee Murabito.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

CICERO — The Mexico varsity football team enters the fall season as the reigning champions of the Section III Independent League. However, the team doesn’t expect a repeat to come easily.

With a realignment of the league into two divisions, Mexico will now play in a division with Oswego, Fulton, PSLA Fowler, Jamesville-DeWitt, Nottingham, and Central Square, according to syracuse.com.

