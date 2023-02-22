MEXICO — Win or lose, Wednesday was going to be the Mexico varsity girls basketball team’s last home game.
The team knew they were going to go out to dinner afterward — as a group — to be together. The squad was going to Stefano’s in Mexico. The Tigers “wish it was a little happier ending,” after they fell 48-39 to Marcellus in the Section III Class B quarterfinals, “but what can you do?” coach Dominick Anthony said.
For a majority of the season, Mexico only fielded seven players on his roster — and those seven kids “who just wanted to play basketball,” Anthony said.
“I’d rather have seven close kids than 11 kids, and three of them kind of want to be here, kind of don’t, like with one foot in and one foot out. I don’t want that,” Anthony said. “I’m just trying to focus on the kids (tonight). We’ll go out to dinner, and wrap it up.”
The Tigers fell in a hole early, and Marcellus took a 9-2 advantage after the first quarter. Anyssia Ingersoll scored the opening basket with 7:04 left in the frame, but it was all Mustangs from there.
Marcellus maintained its advantage during the second stanza. Mexico went on a seven-point run — with five points from Ingersoll and two from Allie Poissant — before the Mustangs scored five points to end the quarter, leading 26-15.
“Early on, there was a lid on the basket but we fought back. We did everything we could,” Anthony said. “You’re never going to get anything in multiple possessions. We just had to play one possession at a time.”
The Tigers didn’t go away in the third quarter. Utilizing some momentum, and some help from the free-throw line, the Tigers pulled to within seven points before Marcellus responded with a pair of free throws. Mexico ended the quarter on an eight-point run — including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Ella Blunt — to get within two points of Marcellus, 35-33.
“It was huge,” Anthony said of the 3-pointer.
Momentum quickly changed, however, when Emma Lawler was called for her fifth foul of the game just 27 seconds into the fourth quarter. Mexico was utilizing two big players down low at the time, and losing Lawler “changed the game,” Anthony said.
“It was a very ticky-tack foul for her fifth foul,” Anthony said. “But what are you going to do?”
Marcellus took advantage, scoring 10 unanswered points to start the quarter. Giana Cutuli and Blunt both hit shots from beyond the arc, but the damage had been done. Marcellus’s Cecilia Powell iced the game with two free throws in the last 37 seconds to round out the 39-48 final score.
“We executed the game plan really well. It just wasn’t there. Sometimes, it’s just not enough,” Anthony said. “The other kids did a great job of trying to step up. We had some young kids that were a little bright-eyed, but it’s OK. They played hard.”
Ingersoll led the Tigers with 18 points. Blunt tacked on six points. Poissant recorded five points. Ella McCoy and Giana Cutuli both added two points.
Lawler and Caprice Cutuli contributed two points apiece.
Anthony noted Poissant’s play as an eighth-grader, and it’s “something to look forward to for sure,” he said. “But (next season’s) a little ways down the road.”
Mexico finishes its season with an 18-4 record, and the Tigers graduate three seniors: Ingersoll, Lawler and McCoy.
Anthony said he had all three players since sixth grade with different travel tournaments, open gym time and other workouts. While he is proud to see their growth as players over the last six year, he’s “probably more proud of them as people.”
“They’re such good kids. They’re such good leaders, and they treat everybody on the team so well,” Anthony said. “They’re just great role models for the younger kids. It’s bigger than basketball.”
Anthony said the trio not only helped bring the program to where it is today, but help bring a school and community together — mentioning that it was a packed gymnasium at Mexico High School on Wendesday.
“They’re moving on to bigger and better things. I’m extremely proud of them,” Anthony said. “I think it’s important for other people to see that hard works pay off. At the end of the day, you might not always reach that top goal, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
