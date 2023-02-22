Ella Blunt vs. Marcellus

Mexico's Ella Blunt shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the Tigers' 48-39 loss to Marcellus in the Section III Class B quarterfinals on Wednesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — Win or lose, Wednesday was going to be the Mexico varsity girls basketball team’s last home game.

The team knew they were going to go out to dinner afterward — as a group — to be together. The squad was going to Stefano’s in Mexico. The Tigers “wish it was a little happier ending,” after they fell 48-39 to Marcellus in the Section III Class B quarterfinals, “but what can you do?” coach Dominick Anthony said.

