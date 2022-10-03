MEXICO — On Mexico’s homecoming night on Friday, the Tigers’ varsity football team notched a dramatic 16-14 victory over Oswego.

The game started off rough for Mexico after a poorly snapped ball to punter Dominic Alfano-Kimball sailed over his head. The Buccaneers were quick to realize the mistake and jumped on the ball, setting up a 1st-and-goal situation. 

