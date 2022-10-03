MEXICO — On Mexico’s homecoming night on Friday, the Tigers’ varsity football team notched a dramatic 16-14 victory over Oswego.
The game started off rough for Mexico after a poorly snapped ball to punter Dominic Alfano-Kimball sailed over his head. The Buccaneers were quick to realize the mistake and jumped on the ball, setting up a 1st-and-goal situation.
Oswego immediately took advantage of the field position, with quarterback Moreno Fenty perfectly pitching the ball to his teammate on the left, running back Logan Mathews, who got to the outside and rushed into the end zone for a touchdown.
The Buccaneers went into their bag of tricks early on the conversion attempt. They lined up as if to kick the extra point. Instead, the direct snap went to Fenty, who passed to a wide-open Dylan Buske in the end zone to make the score 8-0.
Oswego threatened to add to its lead as the game entered the second quarter. The Bucs got back-to-back runs of 16 and 17 yards by Tyler Beck and Mathews, respectively, but the drive stalled.
Mexico was next to get on the scoreboard. With just under five minutes to play in the first half, Mexico quarterback Payton Nelson fooled the Buccaneers’ defense with a brilliant fake pitch to the left, keeping the football and racing 52 yards for a touchdown. Mason Zych ran in for the two-point conversion to tie the contest, 8-8.
Zych was a force on both sides of the ball as he was the number one choice in the run game while also recovering a fumble early in the third quarter.
Neither team scored again until the fourth quarter. Mexico started the quarter with a 20-yard punt return, and that was followed by a 15-yard catch and run by Hunter Lasinski as he stiff-armed and juked an Oswego player. The crowd was brought back into the game with that play.
The Buccaneers ended up holding Mexico, and then responded in a big way.
After a pitch from Fenty, Mathews took the ball 66 yards before being dragged down to set up 1st-and-goal. Two quarterback sneaks by Fenty resulted in the touchdown for a 14-8 Oswego lead. However, the two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bucs’ lead at six points.
After the kickoff, Oswego sacked Nelson for a 6-yard loss. Momentum seemed to be completely on the side of the Buccaneers. But on the next play, Nelson delivered a beautifully placed pass to Lasinski for a 49-yard catch and run. Nelson then completed another pass to Lasinski on the next play for an 18-yard touchdown, knotting the score at 14-14.
The Tigers then opted to try a two-point conversion, and when they needed him most, Zych delivered again in the run game to make the score 16-14 for Mexico.
Mexico coach Tee Murabito spoke highly of Zych’s performance and the effort he puts in over the week in order to be ready to play.
“He really came and gutted it out,” Murabito said of Zych. “He was pretty severely injured last week and did a lot of rehab this weekend, and so for him to get out and play this week is kind of a miracle and it’s a testament to his work ethic and his will to want to play.”
The Buccaneers tried desperately to answer with a deep pass, but it was intercepted by Lasinski, who put together an all-around excellent performance. Mexico proceeded to get a first down and run out the clock to lock up the win.
Murabito praised the Oswego team and said the matchup over the years has turned into a great rivalry.
“It’s Mexico (versus) Oswego. We’re right down the road and it’s kind of turned into a little bit of a rivalry. It’s a fun game, everyone knows everybody, and we had a good crowd,” Murabito said. “Oswego played hard. They played well and they were well coached tonight.”
The Tigers’ coach understood the dramatic nature of the team’s final drive and said how he believes a change of game plan may have been key. He also praised his star wide receiver Lasinski after his great performance.
“We didn’t have much time left. We didn’t have any timeouts left, so we had to go to our spread offense,” Murabito said. “We were very fortunate we had a long pass for a catch by our best receiver Hunter Lasinski, who made some moves and got us down there. I think that took them off guard a little bit because we hadn’t run that a lot tonight … Things went our way tonight and we were fortunate.”
Mexico is next in action at Jamesville-Dewitt on Saturday. Oswego will look to bounce back at Fowler on Friday.
