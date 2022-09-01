Mexico boys soccer falls to Red Creek

Mexico’s Jacob Poissant (4) battles with Red Creek’s Jordan Verburg (14) for the ball during the Tigers’ 4-1 loss on Wednesday.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

MEXICO — The Mexico boys varsity soccer team was unable to overcome a three-goal deficit on Wednesday, falling 4-1 to Red Creek in the team’s season opener.

The game was part of the Mexico varsity boys soccer tournament, which also features Oswego and Phoenix.

Recommended for you