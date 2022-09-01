Mexico boys soccer falls to Red Creek

MEXICO — The Mexico boys varsity soccer team was unable to overcome a three-goal deficit on Wednesday, falling 4-1 to Red Creek in the team’s season opener.
The game was part of the Mexico varsity boys soccer tournament, which also features Oswego and Phoenix.
The Rams opened the scoring under seven minutes in, and finished the first half with three straight goals.
“We lost about 12 seniors, and I think 10 of them were starters,” said Tigers’ head coach Nicholas Pachoud. “So maturity on the field and discipline is definitely going to be a new thing. They’re adjusting, and it definitely showed today.”
Red Creek generated a few chances before Eoin Wynne finished a feed from Hunter Hicks in front for the game’s first goal, just 6:45 into the game.
“The first five minutes are crucial, and we came out real slow,” Pachoud said of the opening. “They haven’t seen that speed yet at this level. We picked it up great, and then just some silly plays kind of derailed us.”
Mexico responded with a strong push, and after several chances, Jacob Poissant broke in alone behind the defense and finished to tie the game with just under 20 minutes until halftime.
“He played great,” said Pachoud of Poissant. “He said himself, he probably could’ve had three goals. Everybody was playing great after that first goal.”
But Red Creek had an immediate response. Just 1:27 after Poissant’s equalizer, a turnover near the goal led to a chance for Brayden Chambers, who finished for a 2-1 Rams lead.
The Tigers had several strong chances over the following 10 minutes of play, but were unable to convert. With 8:38 until the half, Red Creek extended the lead after Connor Hopp fed Jordan Verburg with a backdoor pass, and Verburg finished to make it 3-1.
With 1:45 left in the first half, Jace Brown tapped home a rebound chance after a free kick, sending Red Creek to the half with a 4-1 lead over the Tigers.
“Once it hit 2-1, we just kind of lost momentum, and then it snowballed a little bit,” said Pachoud.
“Discipline was our biggest thing. ... Not a lot of communication today, so that’s probably the biggest thing.”
Pachoud also made note of the team’s energy, saying it “fell flat” in the first half.
Both squads had their chances in the second half, but neither team was able to find another goal. The Tigers had several strong chances, including a corner kick with 30 minutes left, and several good looks near the goal, but couldn’t convert.
Pachoud said he felt the team looked “a little bit” better in the second half, but said the Tigers “just found themselves in too big of a hole.”
With 4:35 remaining, lightning and thunder in the area forced the referees to call the remainder of the contest, with Red Creek locking up a 4-1 victory.
Mexico (0-1) will play Oswego (0-1) at 9 a.m. today in the second round of the tournament.
“Stay aggressive, stay motivated,” said Pachoud of his message against Oswego.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.