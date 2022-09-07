Mexico boys soccer falls to Marcellus

MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys soccer team fell behind early and was unable to catch up on Tuesday, falling 6-0 to Marcellus at home.
But despite the loss, Tigers’ head coach Nicholas Pachoud was encouraged by his team’s play.
MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys soccer team fell behind early and was unable to catch up on Tuesday, falling 6-0 to Marcellus at home.
But despite the loss, Tigers’ head coach Nicholas Pachoud was encouraged by his team’s play.
“They knew what to expect with Marcellus,” Pachoud said. “We’re lacking offense for sure, but the defense played great. They matched their physicality, which I thought was great.”
The Mustangs generated several chances in the opening minutes, scoring first when Landon Kelly roofed a shot over the head Mexico keeper Elijah Spurlin in the eighth minute of play.
Marcellus added another goal just 1:51 later, as Ryan Constable was led ahead with a pass and finished to make it 2-0.
Spurlin made several strong saves in the first half, but Kelly scored another goal to extend the lead to 3-0 in the 13th minute, with a curving shot from the left side. Austin Raicht picked up an assist on the goal.
With a three-goal deficit at the half, Pachoud said he encouraged his team to “keep up the energy.”
“I mean, they’re a good team. They’re fast, they’ve got great ball movement,” said Pachoud. “But we won some corners. … We’re definitely getting better day by day, and the first half of that game was probably the best half I’ve seen them play. We’ve just got to build off that.”
Kelly completed the hat trick in the 49th minute, tapping home a crossing feed from Joseph Murray to make it 4-0 for the Mustangs. In the 63rd minute, Connor Ciota broke ahead of the Tigers’ defense and tucked a ball home to extend the lead to 5-0.
Andrew McCaffrey finished the scoring in the 73rd minute, finishing a crossing feed to give Marcellus a 6-0 advantage.
Pachoud said he felt the Tigers kept up the energy and physicality in the second half, saying, “it’s very encouraging.”
“I think guys who aren’t captains are doing it, which is huge,” said Pachoud. “I mean, people just feed off energy like that. If one guy does it, the guy next to him does it. If that guy does it, it just goes throughout the field. It’s a learning process.”
The energy may have been particularly encouraging for Pachoud, with the Tigers playing with relatively few subs.
“I mean, legs are going to be our biggest problem,” Pachoud said. “We still don’t really have a bunch of fresh legs. Hopefully we’ll get some more numbers on Thursday, and go forward.”
And the process will continue today, as Mexico will travel to face Phoenix at 7 p.m.
“If you guys play as hard as you did today, then it’ll be an easier game than you think,” said Pachoud of his message to the team ahead of today’s contest. “We’ll focus a little more on the offensive end, and hopefully get some more shots.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.