Mexico boys soccer falls to Marcellus

Mexico’s Brennen McQuown (15) battles for possession with Marcellus’ Joseph Murray (5) during the Mustangs’ 6-0 win on Tuesday.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys soccer team fell behind early and was unable to catch up on Tuesday, falling 6-0 to Marcellus at home.

But despite the loss, Tigers’ head coach Nicholas Pachoud was encouraged by his team’s play.

