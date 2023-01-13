Jackson LaParr vs. Phoenix

Mexico's Jackson LaParr (12) goes up for a jump shot, trying to get over the Phoenix defense during the Tigers' 62-42 loss against the Firebirds on Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — At this point in the season, Mexico varsity boys basketball coach Jon Gagnon said the Tigers are taking it day-by-day.

Mexico dropped its game against Phoenix, 62-42, on Friday. Now, he just wants to “win” practice on Saturday before the team gets ready for its next game.

