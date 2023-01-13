MEXICO — At this point in the season, Mexico varsity boys basketball coach Jon Gagnon said the Tigers are taking it day-by-day.
Mexico dropped its game against Phoenix, 62-42, on Friday. Now, he just wants to “win” practice on Saturday before the team gets ready for its next game.
“We’ve gotten to a point where we’re not looking at this as an overall season,” Gagnon said.
And in his first season at the helm of the Tigers, Gagnon can point to one thing: chemistry.
With it being his first year, and a lot of new players competing alongside one another, he said Mexico hasn’t “really learned how to gel yet.”
“We might have eight seniors, but we’re still young. Our seniors aren’t playing like seniors right now,” Gagnon said. “The young guys, they’re trying. I just think it’s a team chemistry thing right now.”
Phoenix took advantage against Mexico early, going on a nine-point run to eventually go up 12-2 in the opening frame. A 3-pointer from Blake Hoyt and a jump shot Lincoln Kersey gave the Firebirds a bigger advantage.
Brayden Mack sank a bucket at the buzzer, but Phoenix still held a 17-6 lead.
The second quarter was much the same, while Mexico started to claw back, Kersey’s consistency behind the 3-point arc was too strong. He sank two 3-pointers, plus a layup and three free throws, in the quarter.
Mexico’s Mason Zych started to pick up some points with a layup and a pair of free throws, but Phoenix still had a large 33-17 advantage at halftime.
“Coming out, trying to give this team our all, I just don’t think we executed from the tip to the end,” Gagnon said. “They’re still making too many mistakes.”
The Tigers, again, started to climb back early in the third quarter. Kersey began the frame with a jump shot, quickly followed by a 3-pointer and two free throws from Mack for Mexico.
Mexico utilized the charity stripe in the frame, sinking eight free throws — four from Mack and four from Zych. But Kersey’s hot hand kept Phoenix on top. In the last two minutes, Kersey had seven points to put Phoenix up 50-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Gagnon called the ability to slowly crawl back in the third quarter the team’s “M.O.,” but the Tigers are learning they have to “start off hotter.”
“We’ve started slow, get down big and we’ve always seem to find a way in the second quarter or the third quarter to claw back. But we use so much energy trying to claw back that the next thing you know, one mistake turns into a downhill slide,” Gagnon said. “I keep telling these kids that they can’t keep giving teams these big leads and expending all this energy just trying to get back into the game. … These kids are learning slowly that when you play a good team, you can’t afford to make these mistakes.”
Keeping up the production, the Firebirds didn’t take their foot off the gas in the final frame. The Tigers got the first points of the quarter with two free throws from Mason Zemotel. Kersey immediately got back to his offensive prowess, dropping in a jump shot and two layups in the opening three minutes of the frame.
The Tigers got a few more layups in the final minutes — one from Jackson LaParr and two from Wyatt Chamberlain — but it wasn’t enough, as Phoenix held on for the 62-42 win.
“We settled for the deep (3-pointer) and didn’t run our offense. If you don’t connect on those (3-pointers), they basically turn into turnovers,” Gagnon said. “Phoenix did a great job with their defensive pressure and threw us out of our game.”
Mack led Mexico with 11 points in the contest. Zych also hit double-digits, adding 10 points for the Tigers.
Chamberlain tacked on six points. LaParr and Josiah Russell added five points each. Teajinn Ingersoll recorded three points. Zemotel rounded out Mexico’s scoring with two points.
Mexico (3-8) hosts Chittenango on Thursday — a team that Gagnon said has a “great press” with “great pressure.”
“It’s going to be an unbelievable mountain for us. But, again, we’ve got no choice to go but up,” Gagnon said. “We’ve got to keep grinding, trying to build that chemistry and togetherness.”
