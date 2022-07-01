McLaughlin makes late-race pass to win Super DIRTcar Series race at Land of Legends

CANANDAIGUA — Max McLaughlin exited his Big-Block Modified and banged on the roof before enthusiastically jumping to the ground to celebrate with his crew members liked he just won his first race.
In a way, he did.
After passing Justin Haers for the lead on lap 73 of 76 during Thursday’s Stars and Stripes 76 at Land of Legends Raceway, McLaughlin went on to win his first points-paying Super DIRTcar Series race.
He had already won three non-points Series races.
McLaughlin’s #8H machine ran solid during qualifying and his heat race, placing third in each. He pulled the sixth position during the re-draw, giving him a more than reasonable chance to chase the win.
Once the green flag dropped, he quickly moved himself into fourth position by lap 4. He stayed there for the next 30 laps.
He drove up to second place by lap 40, but leader Haers was not yet within striking distance. However, a caution flag was waved on lap 45 after the #14J of Alan Johnson had a flat right rear tire. On the restart, Haers and McLaughlin lined up in the front row. The #3H of Haers made it known he was not going to have the lead taken from him easily, bolting out to a quick lead. But just when onlookers may have thought the race was over, McLaughlin let them know they were wrong. He passed Haers in what seemed like an instantaneous move.
“He faded a little bit, and we just didn’t fade,” McLaughlin said. “It looked like he tried to protect the bottom. He was kind of the only person on the top. I was able to work the top, too. He probably just didn’t think anybody was able to roll, trying to protect the bottom. I was just able to hit a roll around him just a tiny bit, clear him on the backstretch, but props to him for racing me clean.”
Haers settled for second place.
“I felt like the longer the race went on, I was kind of struggling off turn 2 and I just couldn’t pick the gas back up as quick as I was earlier in the race,” Haers said. “You got the lapped traffic, and they were kind of killing my momentum a little bit. And (McLaughlin’s) car was better in turns 1 and 2. That’s the bottom line.”
Third-place finisher Matt Sheppard drew 11th in the re-draw. Sheppard charged his way into contention one position at a time. A five-time career winner at the track, he was well versed in what it would take to do so.
“Thankfully, I got a lot of laps around this place, so I can kind of feel my way around in the dark,” Sheppard said. “It was definitely dusty. The track conditions have been a little bit of a struggle here all year when I’ve been here. I just kind of knew where to go.”
With the third-place finish, Sheppard became the new Super DIRTcar Series points leader. He is four points ahead of McLaughlin. Mat Williamson, the Series points leader entering the night, finished 20th in the race and fell to third in the standings.
The Super DIRTcar Series will travel to Pennsylvania for the first time this season, competing at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville on July 12 and then at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway in Bloomsburg on July 13.
Action can be viewed on DIRTVision, either online or by downloading the DIRTVision app.
Feature finish (76 laps): 1. Max McLaughlin (6), 2. Justin Haers (3H), 3. Matt Sheppard (9S), 4. Erick Rudolph (25R), 5. Stewart Friesen (44), 6. Tim Sears Jr. (83X), 7. Anthony Perrego (4), 8. Kyle Coffey (23C), 9. Gary Tomkins (48G), 10. Jimmy Phelps (98H), 11. Larry Wight (99L), 12. Marc Johnson (3J), 13. Alex Yankowski (84Y), 14. Billy Decker (91), 15. Alan Johnson (14J), 16. Pat Ward (42P), 17. Adam Pierson (215P), 18. Jack Lehner (2L), 19. Zachary Payne (7Z), 20. Mat Williamson (88), 21. Billy Dunn (49), 22. Alex Payne (70A), 23. C.G. Morey (14), 24. Ron Davis III (32R), 25. Dave Marcuccilli (M1), 26. Peter Britten (21A), 27. Paul St. Sauveur (37), 28. Mike Gular (2A).
