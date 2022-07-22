McLaughlin looking to maintain momentum in Super DIRTcar Series

Max McLaughlin is looking to keep his momentum going for the rest of the Super DIRTcar Series season, leading up to the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 during NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway.

 Derick Kriner photo

WEEDSPORT — Max McLaughlin’s win at Land of Legends Raceway in June did more than give him his first points-paying Super DIRTcar Series win.

With Land of Legends having similar characteristics to the dirt-covered Oswego Speedway, he found a setup he’ll be confident in come October for the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week and built momentum for an overall championship run.

