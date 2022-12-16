FULTON — Utilizing a fast-paced offense and an anticipating defense, the Auburn varsity girls basketball team topped Fulton 55-36 on Friday.
Despite the loss, there were times Fulton started to make a small run to cut the deficit. But strong shooting from Leah Middleton for the Maroons kept Auburn ahead.
Fulton coach Derek Lyons said his team played well, though the Red Raiders “turned (the ball) over way too much.”
“But in terms of effort and competing, we did a great job. (Auburn’s) good. They’re going to be one of the best teams in (class) AA,” Lyons said. “We got down at times, and we fought back. I was proud of the effort of coming back, competing and not giving up.”
Auburn’s prolific offense got started early. While Fulton’s Kayla McCraith scored the games opening bucket, Middleton quickly responded with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup within a minute and seven seconds.
A few more layups for the Maroons, and they led 22-6 after the first quarter. McCraith had all six points for Fulton.
The Red Raiders made a strong push in the second frame, thanks to six more points, including couple layups, from McCraith, early in the quarter. Another deep 3-pointer from Middleton quieted things down, however.
Fulton got a few more points from Bella Maliszewski and Grace Clary, but Auburn still led 33-21 at halftime.
Middleton got the second half going the same way she started the game: with a deep 3-pointer. Mandy Miller immediately responded with a layup, followed by a 3-pointer from Carleigh Patterson. A couple fouls sent the Maroons to the charity stripe, where Middleton sank four free throws.
The Red Raiders only mustered four more points to close out the quarter, and still trailed 44-30.
“Passing the ball, making better passes and decisions, that’s the big thing,” Lyons said. “That comes with faster practices.”
The fourth quarter continued much the same, with Auburn’s offense finding a way to drive down low. The Maroons tallied five layups in the final frame, including one with just 46 seconds left in the contest.
Miller tacked on a couple more layups, and McCraith rounded out her scoring with a pair of free throws after Auburn coach Al Gioannone received a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. The free throws came with 5:52 left in the game.
McCraith finished the game with 16 points.
“That’s our goal, to get (the ball) to Kayla and play off of her. She plays basketball the most,” Lyons said. “We try to get it to her often.”
Also scoring for Fulton were Miller, who recorded six points, and Clary, who tacked on five points. Maliszewski added four points and Carleigh Patterson had three points. Maddie Baum rounded out the scoring with two points.
Fulton (1-3) travels to Whitesboro on Tuesday. Lyons said the mindset before the game against the Warriors is to “work hard and get better.”
“I just want us to go out and get better every day,” Lyons said. “If we can do that — and I think we did tonight — I think that’s a big key for us.”
