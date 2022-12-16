Kayla McCraith vs. Auburn

Fulton's Kayla McCraith (middle) goes up for a shot, trying to get over an Auburn defender. McCraith scored 16 points in the Red Raiders' 55-36 loss to the Maroons on Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Utilizing a fast-paced offense and an anticipating defense, the Auburn varsity girls basketball team topped Fulton 55-36 on Friday.

Despite the loss, there were times Fulton started to make a small run to cut the deficit. But strong shooting from Leah Middleton for the Maroons kept Auburn ahead.

