OSWEGO — Aislinn McAleer admittedly came from a league where most players don’t go on to play college hockey.
She wasn’t even sure if she wanted to play hockey when she got to college. Between coming to Oswego State while visiting her older brother at college, and the size and quality of the school and its business program, McAleer was sold on the school.
But it wasn’t until August before her freshman year where she thought about joining the women’s hockey team. McAleer reached out to former head coach Diane Dillon about trying out, where they eventually met and Dillon explained the tryout process.
McAleer’s older brother and former captain Olivia Ellis were good friends, which helped McAleer get to the preseason workouts. Once the tryouts began, she even had to get ready in the locker room where visiting teams usually get dressed.
“The team was so welcoming even though I technically wasn’t on the team yet,” McAleer said. “It’s technically a tryout for everybody, I guess. But in reality, it was them looking to see if they wanted to take me at the time.”
After the second day, McAleer got called into the coaching staff’s office, and then got the offer — she was officially part of the team.
“I called my parents right away. … Coach Dillon had announced to the team that I was going to be part of the team,” McAleer said. “All the girls were cheering for me and they were so excited. It was just so cool to be part of something again.”
The other person she told immediately? Philomena Teggart, and the pair “quickly became best friends,” McAleer noted.
The duo met prior to the announcement, where McAleer went to Teggart’s room in Seneca Hall to introduce herself to Teggart and another player.
“We were just sitting there, and then she started singing one of the songs by Queen. I was just dying laughing,” McAleer said. “Her accent, at the time, I didn’t really know Canadian and I was like, ‘What is this girl saying?’ After that, we just became immediate best friends.”
Long story short, McAleer rose to the occasion, gaining more confidence and ultimately earning more playing time. She was named assistant captain during what would have been her senior year, and kept the title for her fifth year of eligibility this past season.
It was the journey that makes McAleer’s college hockey career stand out.
“(The team) went from seeing her as an in and out of the lineup type of player, to somebody that we had to have in the lineup,” head coach Mark Digby said. “Our locker room, our bench would’ve been much more different without her here. Her impact on the team goes way deeper than goals, assists, games played. Any of that stuff.”
McAleer’s college journey started out with just a handful of games during her first season. She played in nine games. But McAleer knew she probably wouldn’t dress often. During the second half of the season, she said she “built up a lot of confidence,” getting more playing time.
Originally, the coaching staff told McAleer that the invitation to join the team was going to be a year-by-year thing.
After her freshman year, she was asked to be part of the team again.
She never got asked again after that. She was part of the team for good.
“My freshman year, I had won the Most Improved Player by the team. So that was pretty cool to see all the girls notice,” McAleer said. “It was just nice not having that on my shoulder (worrying about tryouts). I could just relax and know that this was a team I was no doubt officially part of.”
McAleer credited a lot of her success to former assistant coach Greg Haney — who is now the head coach at SUNY Potsdam — because of how much time he dedicated to her improvement.
Haney would email McAleer video clips from games that she played in.
“It’s not like he really had to, but I think he made it a point to make sure all of his players felt like they were getting the coaching,” McAleer said. “I was pretty close with him my freshman year just because of how much he had helped me when I was a walk-on. … I’m happy that he got a head coaching position because I know he’s been working really hard, and it’s nice to see how far he’s come.”
Throughout her sophomore and junior seasons, McAleer played in 52 games recording six points. Then COVID-19 hit, canceling what would have been her senior season.
She already knew she was coming back for a fifth year to complete her master’s degree. McAleer said she just remembers feeling “devastated” after finding out from Digby that the 2020-2021 season was officially canceled.
McAleer said she joined Amnesty Crossfit in Oswego and treated the 9:15 a.m. class the gym offered as her practice time.
“That was my hockey at the time,” McAleer said. “(They are) awesome people that really helped me keep a compete level in my life.”
But the question remained: were her and Teggart coming back for a fifth season?
“Either we were coming back together or we both weren’t coming back. We were pretty much on the same page,” McAleer said. “It was just, ‘Who’s going to say it first?’ … I feel like it was Phi, and that’s when I was like, ‘All right. Let’s go.’”
“Who knows if we would have been as successful as we were if we didn’t have Ash in the lineup. But I wouldn’t have wanted it without her here,” Digby said. “She really can be the poster child for the culture that we’re trying to build here at the rink with treating people the right way, getting people comfortable, getting people acclimated into our way of doing things, working hard.”
McAleer, as an assistant captain, closed out her senior season with 25 games played along with three points — a goal and two assists.
With the culture change, McAleer also said that, over the years, the teams have been closer, with Digby making it a “team-first mentality.”
“I don’t see it weird where I go and hang out with just one of the freshmen even though we are so different in age. The team now all just cares about each other so much. No matter what, one of them would be there for me in an instant.”
McAleer, after graduation, is taking the summer off “and will try to travel a bit,” then will start her new job in New York City. Digby added that it’s coincidental that McAleer’s a human resources major because “really that’s what she’s been for the team for years, getting people comfortable and keeping people on board with that team-first mentality.”
“It’s hard to describe, but she has this presence to her that, when she comes in, you just feel comfortable. I think that’s what we’ll miss,” Digby said. “If we’re successful in the next three years with this group, there’s no doubt that Ash’s influence will be seen still for sure.”
