Mat Williamson is pictured Wednesday at Oswego Speedway, where he posted the fastest lap times in both the Super DIRTcar Series and the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds in Super DIRT Week practice. Later on Wednesday, he won the Hurricane Harvey 75-lap feature at Brewerton Speedway for the third-straight time.

CENTRAL SQUARE — With the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week looming, Mat Williamson entered October desperate for momentum to try and claim his third-straight Billy Whittaker Cars 200 title this Sunday at Oswego Speedway.

He found that momentum on Wednesday.

