Mat Williamson at Oswego Speedway 2021

Mat Williamson celebrates in Oswego Speedway victory lane after winning the $50,000 first-place prize in the 2021 Billy Whittaker Cars 200, the main event of NAPA Super DIRT Week. This year, Williamson will be looking for his third Super DIRT Week crown in a row.

 Tom Morris photo

OSWEGO — Looking for a Super DIRT Week hat trick, Mat Williamson said he might need some magic to pull that one out of his hat.

Williamson has won the past two Super DIRT Week finales — the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway — in 2019 and 2021. But in both of those cases, he was riding with momentum.

