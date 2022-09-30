OSWEGO — Looking for a Super DIRT Week hat trick, Mat Williamson said he might need some magic to pull that one out of his hat.
Williamson has won the past two Super DIRT Week finales — the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway — in 2019 and 2021. But in both of those cases, he was riding with momentum.
This year, that is not the case.
“Obviously, we’ve had some more momentum going into this race before than we do this year. This year we’ve been struggling a little bit. So hopefully we get better at Fulton this weekend and then have some momentum throughout the week at the satellite shows and have some confidence going into Sunday,” Williamson said during a media conference on Wednesday.
In 2021, Williamson won the Outlaw 200 at Fulton Speedway, plus the Demon 100 at Brewerton and the feature at Weedsport Speedway during Super DIRT Week. He and his team were riding high with tons of confidence heading into the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway.
The 2022 season has been a different story. Although Williamson is second in Super DIRTcar Series points, he has just one points-paying Series win this year and trails points leader Matt Sheppard by 155 points.
The St. Catharines, Ontario resident described his 2022 struggles.
“We ran good at the racetracks we didn’t expect to run good at,” he said, “but then the places that we ran good at last year we didn’t run well at this year, like Weedsport and Brewerton. At Brewerton, we drew a bad number and being a 60-lap race it made it tough to come to the front. It’s kind of been an unexpected year. We ran good at Albany last year and this year we struggled. I’m not really sure why.
“We’ve kind of been searching for a little bit of magic. Struggling in racing is like falling into a big, deep hole and it’s hard to climb your way out.”
Williamson said he’s not sure what’s going to happen during the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.
“Hopefully we can have a good week at Super DIRT Week and build some momentum going into Charlotte and finish out the year with a couple of strong finishes,” he said.
Of course, just being the defending champion at Super DIRT Week helps.
“The fact that we’ve won two races in a row at DIRT Week is pretty cool and obviously gives us a little bit of confidence. Three in a row is going to be tough. It’s no easy task. Winning three in a row anywhere is no easy task. The fact that we’ve done it twice shows me that we can do it and shows the team that we can do it.”
The track conditions could be a determining factor in the outcome. Some years, the dirt track at Oswego has been rough, and other times it has been smooth, Williamson said.
“I think that the racetrack is going to be a lot different this year,” Williamson said. “After last year they focused on making sure that the racetrack was smooth. We’re not going to have that two years in a row. The first year at Oswego was kind of a mess and the second year was amazing. We went back the third year and it was a little bit rougher, and the fourth year it was amazing. The fifth year last year was rough again, so this year should be amazing again. Hopefully it’s a smoother racetrack and we can kind of showcase what the Dirt Modifieds do.”
Having a huge field with a full week to prepare their cars also makes the race at Oswego special.
“It’s tough because it’s a 200-lap race with pit stops, adding to the fact that you’re there for a week practicing and fine tuning your car. There’s 40 other competitors that are there for that race on Sunday that also have a week to tune their stuff in. That’s something that we don’t see anywhere else,” Williamson said.
As part of the special 50th running of Super DIRT Week, there will be a Past Champions Race where Williamson will get to compete against some of the current greats and legends from the past.
“It’s cool having the older past winners racing in that. It gives the fans something to look forward to. Also, it gives us more track time. It gives us another race where we kind of get two heat races instead of everybody else just getting one,” Williamson said. “That’s a little bit of an advantage. And obviously it pays pretty good money, so we’d like to be the best of the best and try and win that 25-lapper.”
Giving Williamson an added boost this year will be the return of Canadian fans to Super DIRT Week.
The border closing because of the pandemic the past couple of years has kept some of his friends and family from attending.
“My family and friends couldn’t come last year, or the year before. I was almost racing alone. I had a few crew guys fly in. My dad flew in. Now this year being able to bring campers from Canada and being able to just come down like normal, that’s pretty cool. Hopefully, everybody can go down there and enjoy the week and kind of get back to some normalcy after the pandemic.”
Before getting down to the business of Super DIRT Week, Williamson will look to defend his title at the Outlaw 200 at Fulton Speedway today.
“That one’s unique as to the motor combinations. It’s not necessarily a Big-Block race or a Small-Block race. It’s kind of a mix. You need to choose the right motor to go there and win,” he said. “We have the same car, the same motor. We had to change the intake on it because they changed the rules again this year. We had to do a little bit of work, but I’m excited for it. It’s unique and hopefully we can win that one again.”
As for the 200-lap finale of Super DIRT Week, Williamson knows the strategy for how to wind up in victory lane.
If he does, he will be just the third driver in the history of the event to win it three straight times.
“You need to be patient,” he said. “It kind of teaches you throughout the race you just need to be there the last 15 or 20 laps and be in a good position to win. You need to be in the top three or four. Maybe (make a move during) a late-race restart if you’re not leading and take advantage of those situations.
“You can’t be impatient in those 200 lap races. There are a lot of things that can go wrong.”
