Mat Williamson scores first win of 2022 Super DIRTcar season

Mat Williamson poses Thursday in victory lane at Ransomville Speedway after winning the 75-lap Super DIRTcar Series feature. It was his first points-paying victory of the Super DIRTcar Series 2022 season.

 Alex Bruce photo

RANSOMVILLE — Mat Williamson came into the 2022 season as the two-time and defending NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week champion. The expectations were high for the St. Catharines, Ontario driver.

Williamson claimed a feature victory during the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in February, and then went winless until Thursday night at Ransomville Speedway.

