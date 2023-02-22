Mat Williamson victory lane

Mat Williamson is pictured in victory lane Saturday after winning the 50-lap Super DIRTcar Series feature at the DIRTcar Nationals.

 Quentin Young photo

BARBERVILLE, Fla. — Mat Williamson quite literally “saved the best for last,” for a second race in a row on Saturday at the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. The St. Catharines, Ontario, driver made a last-lap pass around leader Jack Lehner, who was caught behind lapped traffic, to capture the win.

The Buzzchew Racing driver started ninth but with a finely tuned secondary car that brought him the win on Thursday and a few more laps to work with to chip away at the field, Williamson was up for the challenge. After steadily moving his way through lapped traffic, he made his way into fourth place by the halfway point of the 50-lap race.

