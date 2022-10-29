OSWEGO — There were a lot of proud people at the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 5-2 win over Elmira College Saturday.
But a few in the crowd — both physically and spiritually — stood out.
For goalie Richie Parent, he got his first collegiate win, and his parents were in town to watch Parent play for the first time.
The win came almost a year to the day after the rough start to his career, when he let in three goals on nine shots in the first period before being pulled for Steven Kozikoski. Parent said he was “definitely thinking” about last year’s matchup, but once he saw Elmira on the schedule again this year, he knew he wanted to play in that game.
“All the boys were calling it the ‘redemption tour.’ There was a lot of hype, but I just went out there played how I know I can play,” Parent said. “I’m just happy we got the win.”
Parent added that his mother’s help with nutrition “has been huge” in his hockey career, and his father, former NHL goaltender Rich Parent, has been big in goaltending advice.
And just like when he was younger, Parent and his mom got to make his pregame meal together. Saturday’s meal was vodka pasta with salad and apple juice, Parent noted.
“For them to have come today, and not having come once all of last year, it means the world to me,” he said. “My mom and I were making our pregame meal together in the kitchen today. It was awesome. Having them here means the world to me, and I can’t wait to celebrate with them.”
For head coach Ed Gosek, not only did the Lakers get their first win against a nationally-ranked team since 2018, but Saturday’s win against Elmira was on Teal Night, raising awareness of ovarian cancer. Gosek’s wife, Mary, passed away from her battle with ovarian cancer in 2017.
Gosek said that as long as the players “competed and worked hard,” no matter the outcome, that was Mary’s “M.O.”
“I told (the players) that in the locker room, that attitude and effort was what she always prided our teams on, and tonight they upheld that standard,” Gosek said. “Mary would’ve been happy tonight.”
In what Gosek called a complete “turnaround” from Friday against Hobart, he said the Lakers carried the momentum from the first period — “arguably (their) best period of the year — throughout the game to secure the win.
He said Oswego State won more puck battles and had better attitudes and efforts compared to Friday.
“Elmira’s a good team. We jumped on them early,” Gosek said. “Tonight was a starting point. Not that we were playing poorly before. But guys are starting to find their groove, and maybe some of the line combinations produced some chemistry. Those are all positive signs moving forward.”
Just nine-and-a-half minutes into the game, Shane Bull — who is a forward but filled in at defense in Saturday’s matchup — ripped a shot from the blue line that got past Elmira goalie Jeffrey Zero to put the Lakers up 1-0.
Connor Sleeth tacked on another just a couple minutes later off a line rush in the slot to make it a 2-0 game.
Then Parent made a “big save” in a two-on-one situation with two Soaring Eagles with a little more than two minutes left in the opening frame. He quickly slid in his crease, and just got a piece of the puck to keep Elmira off the scoreboard.
“That could’ve really changed the momentum. It was a timely save,” Gosek said. “You have to have that in big games. And tonight was a big game, especially after last night (against Hobart).”
“I didn’t think I was going to get there (in time). I got a piece of it somehow,” Parent said. “I was happy to keep the door shut for the boys and then go into the locker room with the lead.”
Then the Lakers kept the momentum going. Just 19 seconds into the second period, Daniel Colabufo snapped the puck past Zero for his first NCAA goal, putting Oswego State up 3-0.
Colabufo’s linemate, Tommy Cahill, got a goal of his own after he took a mid-range shot that got deflected by a Soaring Eagle and past Zero, giving the Lakers a 4-0 lead with 9:43 left in the second period.
“Last night, we put a lot of shots over the net and never got a second chance,” Gosek said. “Tonight, there was a point of emphasis of getting pucks on net and crashing the net.”
After a pair of penalties from Oswego State — an interference call against AJ Ryan with 6:46 left in the period and a high-sticking penalty from Tommy Cahill with 5:09 left — that put the team down five-on-three, Elmira got a goal back on a one-timer from Janis Vezbelis at 15:05 of the second period.
Colabufo picked up his second goal of the night 3:40 into the third period before another five-on-three power play for Elmira. Graham Denomme poked a puck past Parent following a cross-ice pass. That goal came with 11:45 left in the game to round out the scoring.
“We need to cut back (on the penalties). For the most part, we’ve been disciplined in our game,” Gosek said. “But there were moments tonight where it crept away a little bit. We’ll address that on Monday and try to get refocused here for Plattsburgh.”
Gosek said he was happy with the Lakers’ zone time and “heavy shifts,” while also seeing players get the “hard-working goals.”
The Lakers (1-1) head into league play next weekend with a Friday matchup vs. Plattsburgh State and a Saturday tilt against SUNY Potsdam, which makes up the school’s annual Whiteout Weekend.
“We need to get some guys healthy. We need to get our focus back. Trying to get four points out of the weekend is the way you want to start the year in the SUNYAC,” Gosek said. “In the SUNYAC, you’ve got to bring it every single night. Until Thanksgiving, we’re all league games. It’ll be important.”
