Mexico girls lax practice

Mexico varsity girls lacrosse coach Mike Martin speaks to some players during a practice at Mexico’s Turf Stadium.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — Head coach Mike Martin is trying to instill some of his philosophies into the Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team.

While it may be his first year with the Tigers, Martin coached boys lacrosse for 18 years elsewhere. A self-described “X and O” coach, he’s trying to get the players from Mexico to start “believing they can improve in lacrosse.”

