MEXICO — Head coach Mike Martin is trying to instill some of his philosophies into the Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team.
While it may be his first year with the Tigers, Martin coached boys lacrosse for 18 years elsewhere. A self-described “X and O” coach, he’s trying to get the players from Mexico to start “believing they can improve in lacrosse.”
Martin has assistant coach Adam Hill, who played lacrosse at Cazenovia College, who will take charge of the defense. Martin said he’ll work with the offense.
“What we’re trying to do is promote a positive environment,” Martin said. “The biggest thing is we have potential. They’ve just got to believe they can play.”
Mexico recorded a 3-12 record in 2022, with wins over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (9-7), LaFayette (13-6) and Tully/Fabius-Pompey (7-6).
While the Tigers do return Anyssia Ingersoll — who led the squad with 34 goals and 11 assists — Mexico is missing a good portion of its scoring from last year. Alecsis Buda (17 goals, 8 assists), Mackenzie Craig (20 goals, 2 assists) and Caitlyn Dubois (16 goals, 3 assists) all graduated.
However, Martin said he expects Ingersoll, Rebecca Vaughn — who had 14 goals and 3 assists last year — and Elizabeth Louis to be the main offensive threats for Mexico this coming season.
“The team’s strength should be the leadership and scoring ability of midfielders (and) attackers,” Martin said.
It’s a fairly mixed roster this year, Martin added, with eight seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and six freshmen. Martin said the opening weeks of practice were focusing on the fundamentals of lacrosse, teaching them “the way the game’s supposed to be played.”
“We’re going to give them the tools to get better,” Martin said. “We’ve just got to hope they take those tools and learn from them. It’s definitely a learning experience.”
Martin also noted the strength of Section III Class D, the class that Mexico competes in, with a “brutal schedule” coming up this season. The Tigers had a scrimmage on Friday against Oswego, and kicked off their season on Monday at Jordan-Elbridge.
The contest against the Eagles concluded after press time.
“We’ve just got to get these girls to believe that we can compete and play with some confidence,” Martin said.
