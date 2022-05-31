MARIETTA, Ohio — The Oswego State baseball team saw its season come to an end in the NCAA Division III Super Regionals over weekend, falling to Marietta College in two games in the best-of-three series.
The Lakers (33-13) dropped the opening game 13-2 on Saturday, and were defeated 19-5 on Sunday.
Marietta (43-5), ranked second in the d3baseball.com Top 25, advances to the NCAA Division III College World Series.
GAME 1
Marietta 13, Oswego State 2
In Saturday’s opening game of the Super Regionals, Oswego State struck first with an RBI groundout by Lukas Olsson in the top of the first bringing home Paul Tammaro, who had singled to lead off the frame.
The Pioneers tied the score in the bottom half with a single by Zach Boyd driving in Damian Yenzi.
Marietta broke the game wide open in the fourth, batting around and plating seven runs. The first two batters of the inning reached on errors, with a bunt single loading the bases. Alex Richter singled up the middle to give the Pioneers a 2-1 lead. A sacrifice fly by Drew Wilkinson extended the lead to two.
Turner Hill followed with an RBI double, and Richter raced home on a wild pitch, giving Marietta a 5-1 advantage. An RBI double by Yenzi and a sacrifice fly by Drew Holderbach made it 7-1. Logan Vietmeier hit a solo homer, giving the Pioneers an 8-1 lead through four innings.
Marietta made it 10-1 in the fifth on a two-run single by Yenzi.
The Lakers got a run in the sixth on an RBI double Ryan Enos.
Trent Castle slugged a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to make it 13-2.
Tammaro and Jacob Levine each had two hits for the Lakers. Enos, Julian Drew, and Frank Levanti also had hits.
Kieran Finnegan pitched 3.2 innings for the Lakers, allowing eight runs (one earned). Sean Dertinger allowed five runs in 1.2 innings, while Evan Dempsey and Jake Danyluk combined to throw 2.2 scoreless frames.
GAME 2
Marietta 19, Oswego State 5
The Lakers entered Sunday needing a victory to force a winner-take-all Game 3, but Marietta seized control early, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the third inning.
A sacrifice fly by Hill and a two-run double by Zach Boyd made it 3-0. Holderbach singled to drive in two more later in the inning, and an outfield error allowed another run.
In the bottom of the third, Oswego State scored a run on an RBI single by Olsson.
Marietta answered with five runs in the fourth frame on a two-run single by Holderbach and a three-run homer by Brett Carson.
Marietta tacked on with a two-run single in the fifth by Boyd and a two-run homer by Castle in the sixth, making it 15-1. Four more runs in the eighth gave the Pioneers a 19-1 cushion.
The Lakers scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Enos was walked with the bases loaded and Olsson followed with a three-run double to conclude the game’s scoring.
Olsson singled twice, doubled, and had four RBIs. Oswego High School graduate Sam Allen had two hits, while Enos and Levine each had one hit.
Anthony Van Fossen allowed six runs (four earned) in 2.1 innings on the mound for the Lakers, and was charged with the loss.
