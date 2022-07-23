FULTON — Being involved in NCAA Division I sports year-round while pursuing a degree at a prestigious school sounds like a difficult challenge.
Recent G. Ray Bodley High School graduate Abby Mainville said she’s excited for that opportunity.
“That’s the plan,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”
Mainville, who excelled in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track for the Red Raiders, will be taking part in all three of those sports for St. Bonaventure.
For her outstanding achievements with the Fulton varsity teams, she has been named The Palladium-Times Female Athlete of the Year.
Mainville credited the support of her teammates and the guidance of Fulton cross country and track coach Josh Demars for helping lift her to an elite level.
“It’s an honor,” she said of the award. “Everybody’s worked very hard. So despite my name being on the plaque, I feel it’s more of a representation of how far our school has come together.”
The Raiders had strong, competitive seasons in all three sports during Mainville’s senior year. At the Section III Class B Cross Country Championships, she placed 11th with a time of 22.53.5 over the 3.1-mile course.
In the indoor season, at the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division Championships, Mainville placed third in both the 1,000 meters (3:20.83) and the 600 meters (1:52.08), and was part of Fulton’s fourth-place 4 x 800-meter relay team.
This spring, Mainville was part of Fulton’s first-place 4 x 800-meter relay team (10:32.27) at the Section III Class A Meet. Running with her on that championship relay were Mary Jerred, Natalie Frost, and Ava Demars. Also at that meet, Mainville took fifth place in the 800 meters (2:35.52).
Also this spring at the SCAC Empire Division Meet, Mainville took second place in the 800 meters (2:36.77), the 1,500 meters (5:15.66), and with the same three teammates in the 4 x 800-meter relay (10.38.36).
Mainville’s accomplishments were recognized this spring at the school’s senior awards ceremony. She received the Brian Dodge Scholarship and shared Dan McGinnis Female Senior Athlete of the Year honors with bowling standout Alexis Ingersoll.
She said her teammates were a huge part of her success.
“It’s like a culture change throughout the time I was able to be on the team. There were a lot of girls who started putting a lot of work in at the same time I did, and we were able to create this wonderful team by the end of my senior season that was highly successful,” Mainville said. “I’m excited to see what they do next year.”
Demars has also had a great impact on her.
“Coach Demars has nurtured my love for running ever since I walked onto the team in eighth grade. He’s made it really special and something that’s always going to be carried with me for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’m so incredibly thankful to have him as somebody to look up to. He’s still there right behind me doing workouts with me and asking me about summer training, even down to the sneakers I’m wearing, making sure everything’s going to be set up for me for my future.”
All the efforts the Raiders did together helped Mainville to catch the attention of college programs. She is receiving both academic and athletic scholarships from St. Bonaventure, where she will major in adolescent education with a focus on social studies.
The daughter of Jen and Dan Mainville, Abby chose St. Bonaventure after also considering the College at Saint Rose, St. John Fisher, and SUNY Geneseo. She thanked her family for providing tons of support. They were on hand when she signed her letter of intent during her senior year at Bodley with her coach, teammates, and friends also in attendance at the high school auditorium.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the St. Bonaventure team. I’ve been working since eighth grade to be Division 1. The opportunity to run at that level is exhilarating,” Mainville said on her signing day.
A high honor roll student, Mainville said her Fulton education has prepared her well for studying at St. Bonaventure.
“I am very excited. I’ve had a lot of support from St. Bonaventure,” Mainville said. She added that she met with her adviser recently and takes comfort in knowing there is support there.
Athletically, it’s a big jump going from high school competition to taking on the elite talent of Division I teams. This summer, Mainville has continued to work out in order to be prepared for that challenge.
Along with weight training twice a week, she attends summer practices to train with Coach Demars and her old teammates.
On the day Mainville signed her letter of intent to attend St. Bonaventure, Demars said, “It’s amazing and well earned. She’s worked her tail off the last five years. I’m proud. I’m excited for her, and I can’t wait to watch her over the next four years.”
Mainville said Demars has always pushed her to be her best.
“He was constantly able to push me with college-level workouts, even from an early start,” she said.
She has set some goals for her athletic endeavors with the Bonnies.
“For cross country, it’s always been a challenge for me because that’s the season I always end up getting injured in with the high mileage. So my goal is to be able to be around 20 minutes or maybe under 20 minutes (for 5K events). That’s the goal right now. It’s looking really good,” she said. “For track and field, my goal is to get under five minutes for the 1,500 (meters).”
Considering her background and her work ethic, it seems certain that Mainville will continue to be on track for success at the next level.
