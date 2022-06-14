MEXICO — Top scholar-athletes for the Mexico Tigers were honored during the annual Block M Awards, held Wednesday at the Mexico High School football field to celebrate each team’s successes and present special awards.
MACS had a number of student-athletes reach the state and state qualifier level, several teams which qualified for the Section III playoffs and nearly every team earned academic honors for their work inside the classroom.
“This year sure has been crazy to say the least, but as I was doing some research and thinking back to the year I came upon a quote by the famous coach Vince Lombardi,” said Mexico Athletic Director Andy Gates as he opened the night. “He stated that ‘Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.’ I would like to challenge each of you as you move forward to chase perfection whether it be in athletics, college, your career, or in whatever areas you strive to be your best.”
Coaches and special guests then took the podium and gave out awards to more than three dozen student-athletes. Each coach took time to talk about the team’s season and triumphs both on and off the field.
The Lawrence “Sparky” Rector Athletes of the Year Award, given out last to the most outstanding athletes during the school year, went to seniors Kian Long and Briana Urquhart.
A full list of award winners is below. More photos will be featured in future editions of The Palladium-Times.
Lawrence “Sparky” Rector Athletes of the Year: Briana Urquhart and Kian Long
Linda Beyer-Shoults Memorial Scholarship: Kendall Cuyler
Jared R.K. Gates Scholarship Award: Ryan Gates and Joseph Reed
Edward Albright Memorial Scholarship: Carolyn Zedack and Kian Long
Brian Ariola Award: Aiden DeGroff
Charles Giovo II Award: Carolyn Zedack and Ryan Liedka
Wally Sutliff Memorial Award: Kendall Cuyler and Calvin Kitzschke
Charles Giovo Sportsmanship Award: Mackenzie Craig and Edward Sanderson
Cross Country MVPs: Aubrey Herrington and Daniel Gagnier
Football MVPs: Ethan West, Mark Hoadley, Jacob Hill
Boys Soccer MVP: Carter Jock
Girls Soccer MVPs: Adria Ariola, Grace O’Gorman, Lily Duschen
Fall Cheerleading MVP: Abigail Crawford
Girls Swimming and Diving MVPs: Alexa von Holtz, Serena Bardin
Girls Tennis MVP: Shelby Schumacher
Boys Golf MVP: Andre Burns
Girls Volleyball MVP: Emma Lawler
Girls Basketball MVP: Anyssia Ingersoll
Boys Basketball MVP: Teajinn Ingersoll
Winter Cheerleading MVP: Kierstyn Ford
Boys Swimming and Diving MVPs: Tyler Warner and Kian Long
Ice Hockey MVP: Codie Mashaw
Indoor Track and Field MVPs: Adria Ariola, Grace O’Gorman, Ethan Becker and Carter Jock
Wrestling MVP: Joseph Reed
Baseball MVP: Connor Dubois
Softball MVPs: Kendall Cuyler and Briana Urquhart
Boys Tennis MVP: Jacob Hill
Outdoor Track and Field MVPs: Giana Cutuli, Grace O’Gorman, Aden Renfer and Jackson LaParr
Lacrosse MVPs: Emily Parkhurst, Mackenzie Craig and Anyssia Ingersoll
Weight Training MVP: Payton Nelson
