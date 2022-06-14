MEXICO — Top scholar-athletes for the Mexico Tigers were honored during the annual Block M Awards, held Wednesday at the Mexico High School football field to celebrate each team’s successes and present special awards.

MACS had a number of student-athletes reach the state and state qualifier level, several teams which qualified for the Section III playoffs and nearly every team earned academic honors for their work inside the classroom.

“This year sure has been crazy to say the least, but as I was doing some research and thinking back to the year I came upon a quote by the famous coach Vince Lombardi,” said Mexico Athletic Director Andy Gates as he opened the night. “He stated that ‘Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.’ I would like to challenge each of you as you move forward to chase perfection whether it be in athletics, college, your career, or in whatever areas you strive to be your best.”

Coaches and special guests then took the podium and gave out awards to more than three dozen student-athletes. Each coach took time to talk about the team’s season and triumphs both on and off the field.

The Lawrence “Sparky” Rector Athletes of the Year Award, given out last to the most outstanding athletes during the school year, went to seniors Kian Long and Briana Urquhart.

A full list of award winners is below. More photos will be featured in future editions of The Palladium-Times.

Lawrence “Sparky” Rector Athletes of the Year: Briana Urquhart and Kian Long

Linda Beyer-Shoults Memorial Scholarship: Kendall Cuyler

Jared R.K. Gates Scholarship Award: Ryan Gates and Joseph Reed

Edward Albright Memorial Scholarship: Carolyn Zedack and Kian Long

Brian Ariola Award: Aiden DeGroff

Charles Giovo II Award: Carolyn Zedack and Ryan Liedka

Wally Sutliff Memorial Award: Kendall Cuyler and Calvin Kitzschke

Charles Giovo Sportsmanship Award: Mackenzie Craig and Edward Sanderson

Cross Country MVPs: Aubrey Herrington and Daniel Gagnier

Football MVPs: Ethan West, Mark Hoadley, Jacob Hill

Boys Soccer MVP: Carter Jock

Girls Soccer MVPs: Adria Ariola, Grace O’Gorman, Lily Duschen

Fall Cheerleading MVP: Abigail Crawford

Girls Swimming and Diving MVPs: Alexa von Holtz, Serena Bardin

Girls Tennis MVP: Shelby Schumacher

Boys Golf MVP: Andre Burns

Girls Volleyball MVP: Emma Lawler

Girls Basketball MVP: Anyssia Ingersoll

Boys Basketball MVP: Teajinn Ingersoll

Winter Cheerleading MVP: Kierstyn Ford

Boys Swimming and Diving MVPs: Tyler Warner and Kian Long

Ice Hockey MVP: Codie Mashaw

Indoor Track and Field MVPs: Adria Ariola, Grace O’Gorman, Ethan Becker and Carter Jock

Wrestling MVP: Joseph Reed

Baseball MVP: Connor Dubois

Softball MVPs: Kendall Cuyler and Briana Urquhart

Boys Tennis MVP: Jacob Hill

Outdoor Track and Field MVPs: Giana Cutuli, Grace O’Gorman, Aden Renfer and Jackson LaParr

Lacrosse MVPs: Emily Parkhurst, Mackenzie Craig and Anyssia Ingersoll

Weight Training MVP: Payton Nelson

