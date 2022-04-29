PHOENIX — Ron Woodruff, longtime athletic director in the Phoenix Central School District, has been recognized with placement on the New York State Athletic Administrators Association (NYSAAA) Wall of Honor.
He was added to the Wall of Honor at the NYSAAA annual conference and awards luncheon on March 16.
Placement on the NYSAAA Wall of Honor is reserved for those athletic administrators (retired) who have made significant contributions to the interscholastic athletic programs in New York State.
Woodruff graduated from the Hannibal Central School District and went on to SUNY Brockport to earn a degree in physical education. He received his master’s degree from SUNY Cortland and his administrative certificate (CAS) from Cortland also.
In 1973 he began teaching physical education and coaching many different boys and girls sports. In 1985, he was hired as the athletic director at Gouverneur Central School.
In 1993 he accepted a position in the Phoenix Central School District as its athletic director. He remained there until retiring in 2006. He has been active within the Onondaga High School League, elected as secretary in 1998 and currently still holding that position. He also served on the Section III Football Committee from 1995 until 1999.
As a physical education teacher and coach, Woodruff has been actively involved with the NYS AHPERD and Coaches Section for many years. Currently he continues to chair the NYSPHSAA/NFHS Coach of the Year Award for New York State. This program started in 2012 and considers nominations of coaches in 23 sports for awards at the state, regional and national levels in conjunction with the NFHS.
He has been involved with the NYSAAA and its conference, promoting the coaches awards and also helping or running 50/50 raffles for years.
For all of his contributions and accomplishments, Woodruff has been awarded the Northern Zone Amazing Person Award for Physical Education (1992), the NYS AHPERD Coaches Section Outstanding Achievement Award (1991), the Central Zone NYS AHPERD Honor Award (2000), the Coaches Section Amazing Person Award (2001), the North Central Athletic Director of the Year Award (2002), and the Council of Administrators Director of the Year Award (2003).
Woodruff has been an active and contributing member of the NYSAAA since 1985. He was recognized in 2004 with the NYSAAA Chapter 3 Athletic Administrator Award. He received a 20-year Certificate of Achievement Award in 2005 and an NYSAAA Apple Appreciation Award in 2006.
He has been married to his wife Margaret for 43 years. They have two daughters, Jessica and Amy, and a son-in-law, Mark.
The NYSAAA Wall of Honor was organized in 2019 as a means of recognizing outstanding athletic interscholastic administrators for their contributions and achievements.
This recognition is one of the premier honors an interscholastic athletic administrator can receive from the NYSAAA for his or her contributions and accomplishments at the local, state and national level during their career as an athletic administrator in New York State. This is only the second year of this recognition program. Candidates are screened by the Veteran Athletic Administrator Committee and then recommended to the Executive Board for final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.