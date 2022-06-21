OSWEGO — Chase Locke and Tyler Thompson were the winners of the twin 25-lap features for the J&S Paving 350 Supers on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
The program also included twin 20-lap features for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers. Dan Kapuscinski won the first feature, and Tim Proud won the second race.
The program was sponsored by CME Electrical Supply.
In the first 350 Supers feature, New Hampshire’s Locke started from the fifth spot before working his way forward. He took the checkered flag ahead of pole-sitter Dave Cliff, Kyle Perry, Mark Schultz, and Thompson.
Completing the top 10 were Vern LaFave, Kali Spaulding, Dalton Doyle, Brian Sobus, and Mike Bruce.
Oswego’s Thompson started fifth in the second 25-lap feature for the 350 Supers. He drove to the front and notched the win over Cliff, Doyle, Bruce, and Sobus.
Rounding out the top 10 were Perry, Locke, Spaulding, Schultz, and LaFave.
Thompson and Sobus won 10-lap heats for the 350 Supers.
Fulton’s Kapuscinski started sixth in the first SBS feature. He wound up winning over Noah Ratcliff, Russ Brown, Tim Proud, and D.J. Shuman. Finishing the top 10 were Rob Wirth, Tony DeStevens, Josh Wallace, Greg O’Connor, and Jonathan Carson.
Oswego’s Proud started the second 20-lap SBS feature from the outside of the front row. He motored to the victory over Kapuscinski, Ratcliff, O’Connor, and Brown.
Rounding out the top 10 were Jesse Bearup, Andrew Schartner, Griffin Miller, Shuman, and DeStevens.
Winning 10-lap SBS heats were Schartner, Kapuscinski, and Proud.
There is no racing this Saturday at Oswego Speedway. The track’s next program will be July 2, presented by Best Western and Clarion Hotel Suites Riverfront.
There will be a 75-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 35-lap feature for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, a 30-lap main event for the J&S Paving 350 Supers, and a 40-lap Sportsman Modified Xtra Money Race.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket information and more details.
Oswego Speedway feature finishes
1st 350 Supers feature (25 laps): 1. Chase Locke (88), 2. Dave Cliff (50), 3. Kyle Perry (20), 4. Mark Schultz (32), 5. Tyler Thompson (75), 6. Vern LaFave (97), 7. Kali Spaulding (23), 8. Dalton Doyle (08), 9. Brian Sobus (45), 10. Mike Bruce (22).
2nd 350 Supers feature (25 laps): 1. Tyler Thompson (75), 2. Dave Cliff (50), 3. Dalton Doyle (08), 4. Mike Bruce (22), 5. Brian Sobus (45), 6. Kyle Perry (20), 7. Chase Locke (88), 8. Kali Spaulding (23), 9. Mark Schultz (32), 10. Vern LaFave (97).
1st SBS feature (20 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Noah Ratcliff (73), 3. Russ Brown (89), 4. Tim Proud (54), 5. D.J. Shuman (62), 6. Rob Wirth (04), 7. Tony DeStevens (24), 8. Josh Wallace (49), 9. Greg O’Connor (90), 10. Jonathan Carson (27), 11. Greg Richardson (01), 12. Jude Parker (00), 13. Jordan Sullivan (2), 14. Jesse Bearup (37), 15. Darrick Hilton (66), 16. Anthony Larkin (35), 17. Griffin Miller (9), 18. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 19. Andrew Schartner (18), 20. Mark Denny Jr. (14).
2nd SBS feature (20 laps): 1. Tim Proud (54), 2. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Greg O’Connor (90), 5. Russ Brown (89), 6. Jesse Bearup (37), 7. Andrew Schartner (18), 8. Griffin Miller (9), 9. D.J. Shuman (62), 10. Tony DeStevens (24), 11. Jude Parker (00), 12. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 13. Greg Richardson (01), 14. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 15. Ryan Gunther (22), 16. Jonathan Carson (27), 17. Rob Wirth (04), 18. Jordan Sullivan (2), 19. Josh Wallace (49).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.