Locke passes Doyle to win feature for 350 Supers

OSWEGO — Sixteen-year-old Chase Locke expanded his points lead in the J&S Paving 350 Super division this past Saturday night, getting under Dalton Doyle on a halfway restart to take over the lead en route to his second victory of the season.
Doyle and Dave Cliff led the way on the original start, but Cliff got crossed up sideways at the entrance of turn 1, drifting high and falling to the rear of the field before the end of the first lap.
This allowed Doyle to take the lead with Locke there for second. Fifth-starting Sobus got under Kyle Perry to take over third place.
Perry kept Mike Bruce at bay until the 11th circuit, when sixth-starting Bruce and eighth-starting Josh Sokolic both found a way by, taking over fourth and fifth.
Next to bypass Perry was rookie Logan Crisafulli, who had started in 11th place and already cleared Cliff, Nick Kinney, Jason Spaulding, and John Leonard. Crisafulli, 16, continued his remarkable performance in his Oswego Speedway debut after setting the fast time and winning his heat race earlier.
By lap 15, both Locke and Sobus had closed in on Doyle and were pressuring the race leader, this just as the caution came out for a spin by Spaulding.
An exciting battle ensued on the double-file restart, and it was Locke who took full advantage using the inside of the speedway. Doyle gave it all he had in the high road, but Locke outgunned him for the lead.
Sobus and Bruce now watched from a distant third and fourth. Crisafullil, meanwhile, had taken the fifth spot from Sokolic.
Locke built a full straightaway advantage over Doyle and Sobus, setting sail for a comfortable win in the Locke Crane Services No. 88.
Doyle settled for second with Sobus third, Bruce fourth, and Crisafulli rounding out the top five.
Sokolic, Leonard, Cliff, Perry, and Kinney completed the top 10.
Capping off his impressive first showing, Crisafulli earned both the D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Award and the Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Award for his efforts.
The J&S Paving 350 Supermodified season continues this Saturday, July 16, with a 25-lap special scheduled to run alongside the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS on Oswego County Media Group Driver Autograph Night at Oswego Speedway.
Feature finish
350 Supers (30 laps): 1. Chase Locke (88), 2. Dalton Doyle (08), 3. Brian Sobus (45), 4. Mike Bruce (22), 5. Logan Crisafulli (75), 6. Josh Sokolic (26), 7. John Leonard (12), 8. Dave Cliff (50), 9. Kyle Perry (20), 10. Nicholas Kinney (7), 11. Vern LaFave (97), 12. Jason Spaulding (23), 13. Nick Barzee (31), 14. Norm MacLeod (32), 15. Roger Clark (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.