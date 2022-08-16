Pictured are the top three finishers from Saturday’s J&S Paving 350 Supers feature at Oswego Speedway. From left are third-place finisher Jason Spaulding, winner Chase Locke, and second-place finisher Vern LaFave.
OSWEGO — Chase Locke started 11th and put together a masterful performance to make his way toward the front and win the 30-lap feature in the J&S Paving 350 Supers class on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
The 16-year-old driver got his fourth feature win of the season in the Locke Crane Services No. 88.
The victory did not come comfortably. Locke had to get by a host of talented racers — including championship rival Brian Sobus — en route to the front. Locke now owns a 46-point advantage over Sobus in the battle for the Oswego Speedway track title heading into Track Championship Night this Saturday.
“That was a fun race starting from the back,” Locke said. He thanked his family, his racing team, and his sponsors.
“We are definitely looking forward to next week’s last point race for us. It is a close one and we just have to finish it off.”
Veteran driver Vern LaFave settled for second place. LaFave has had a season he would rather forget, at least until last weekend, when the driver of the No. 97 led the first 25 laps from his pole starting spot before giving way to Locke, who made a low side bid for the lead with five laps to go.
It was LaFave’s best finish this year.
“It’s been a terrible year. We have struggled horribly,” LaFave said. “Everything we’ve changed wasn’t working, but we have worked really hard the last few weeks to make some big changes and it helps to start up front, but we must have changed it for the good. I’m 63 years old and couldn’t beat a 16-year-old tonight.”
Jason Spaulding finished third. He started on the outside pole and ran in second behind LaFave for two thirds of the way before Locke was able to crack the top five and eventually picked off Spaulding’s No. 23 on the high side. Spaulding is filling in for his daughter Kali for the remainder of the season.
“It was great running up front tonight. We came to Fast Friday yesterday because my crew talked me into it. I didn’t plan on it, but we made some crazy changes and apparently it all worked,” Spaulding said.
Rookie Josh Sokolic was knocking on the door for another podium finish in the closing laps, but wound up finishing in fourth, while Kyle Perry completed the top five.
Sobus, whose car sustained wing damage earlier in the event, settled for a sixth-place finish. Completing the top 10 were Dave Cliff, Dalton Doyle, first-timer Matt Caprara, and Nick Barzee.
Locke will look to clinch his first track title on LaGraf’s Pub Autograph and Fireworks Night this Saturday and become the youngest track champion in Oswego Speedway’s 71-year history.
