Chase Locke wins fourth race

Pictured are the top three finishers from Saturday’s J&S Paving 350 Supers feature at Oswego Speedway. From left are third-place finisher Jason Spaulding, winner Chase Locke, and second-place finisher Vern LaFave.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — Chase Locke started 11th and put together a masterful performance to make his way toward the front and win the 30-lap feature in the J&S Paving 350 Supers class on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.

The 16-year-old driver got his fourth feature win of the season in the Locke Crane Services No. 88.

Recommended for you