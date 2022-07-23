OSWEGO — Ethan LoCastro entered his senior year at Oswego High School with a goal: earn a spot at the NYSPHSAA State Championship Meet.
“My main goal was trying to make it to the state meet,” he said. “I wasn’t able to have a chance last year, since it didn’t happen.”
And in the spring, LoCastro turned that goal into a reality, winning the Section III Class A Championship in the 400-meter hurdles and competing in the event at the State Meet. It was yet another piece of recognition for LoCastro, who also excelled in indoor track and volleyball for the Bucs.
For his achievements with the Oswego varsity teams, LoCastro has been named The Palladium-Times Male Athlete of the Year.
LoCastro was also named an Outstanding Senior Athlete by the Oswego Buccaneer Boosters Club.
“It’s pretty special,” said LoCastro of the honors, noting the improvements and recognition the Oswego track and field teams have seen as a whole in recent years.
In the fall, LoCastro was a member of the Oswego varsity boys’ volleyball team, playing under head coach Eric McCrobie. Despite it being a newer athletic venture for the senior, he still excelled.
“Volleyball, this was my first full season,” LoCastro said. “Before, I played soccer my whole life, pretty much.”
He said volleyball was “just something (he) wanted to try out,” and admitted it was “a little difficult at first.”
“You really have to get the skills down, and not just rely on athletic ability for defense and passing,” LoCastro explained.
But by the end of the season, he had caught on, earning Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division honorable mention.
And as the year went on, LoCastro saw more and more success. Competing in indoor track for Oswego, he was named second-team All-SCAC Empire at the league’s indoor championship meet, finishing second in the high jump (5’ 8”) and fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.28).
LoCastro also placed in the top five in three events during the Section III Indoor Track Championships: second in the high jump (5’ 10”), fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.27), and fifth in the long jump (18’ 11”). He finished third in the high jump (5’ 10”) at the Section III Indoor State Qualifying Meet.
Competing in outdoor track, LoCastro helped the Bucs win the Tully Co-Ed Spring Invitational, and won the 400-meter hurdles (58.55) and high jump (6’ 0”) at the Onondaga Central Invitational.
LoCastro said his favorite event to compete in is the high jump.
“My best is probably the 400-meters, but my favorite’s high jump,” he said.
He was a part of four winning events at the Oswego County Championships: the 400-meter hurdles (59.27), high jump (5’ 6”), 110-meter hurdles (15.69), and the 4 x 400 relay (3:52.77). He was also named Men’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete at the Weedsport Invitational.
LoCastro received first-team All-SCAC Empire honors during the SCAC Empire Championship Meet, where he won the 400-meter hurdles (57.24) and the high jump (6’ 2”).
LoCastro went on to win the 400-meter hurdles (59.09) at the Section III Class A Championships, in addition to placing second in the high jump and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. He claimed another win in the 400-meter hurdles at the Section III State Qualifying Meet, placing second in the high jump.
He credited coaches Jeff Gordon and Dominick Pike, saying he had “a lot” of time to improve while preparing for the NYSPHSAA State Meet.
“Once it came down to after sectionals and the state meet, it was just me and another person pretty much,” said LoCastro. “So it was a lot more one-on-one time to improve.”
LoCastro also gave credit to his parents, Mike LoCastro and Gwenn Chetney.
“My dad has been trying to push me to do track and keep going at it, because he used to do it when he was in high school,” LoCastro said.
At the Section III Championships, LoCastro was able to punch his ticket to states, but not before having to deal with some less-than-ideal weather.
“Before the meet, I planned on trying to get a PR,” LoCastro said. “But then it started pouring really bad right before the race, so my coaches just wanted me to win.”
And he did, battling through the rain to earn a spot at the NYSPHSAA State Championships.
“It felt good to compete there,” said LoCastro of states. “It was pretty exciting to see how good some of the people were from other schools.”
The senior placed ninth in the 400-meter hurdles (57.85) at the state meet.
Despite that signaling the end of his high school career, there are still plenty of future events for LoCastro to compete in. He will be attending SUNY Geneseo in the fall and joining the Knights’ track and field team.
“The main two schools that reached out to me were Nazareth and Geneseo,” LoCastro said. “Geneseo just had a better program that had higher goals and expectations.”
He will be majoring in biology, with a plan to go into physical therapy after graduation.
LoCastro said he feels ready for the next level, noting that he’s staying prepared by following practice plans from the Geneseo coaching staff throughout the summer.
But while he prepares to take the next step, LoCastro did make note of some Oswego memories that would stay with him.
“I think just the fun that it was to be at the track meets with my team,” said LoCastro. “It’s an enjoyable memory.”
