OSWEGO — Today they’ll be playing against each other, but on Sunday they’ll wear the same uniform as the Oswego LC River Hawks host the Salt City Eels in box lacrosse action at 1 p.m. at Crisafulli Rink at Fort Ontario.
Evan Kistner graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton in 2019 and has been a regular contributor for the SUNY Morrisville Mustangs for the past few years.
Jack Rice graduated from Oswego High School in 2020 and has been trying to crack the lineup at perennial Division III powerhouse Salisbury University.
The pandemic has tested their patience and commitment to collegiate lacrosse.
Today is the third annual alumni game between former Fulton and Oswego players. Game time is at noon at the Oswego High School turf stadium. There’s sure to be some tangible sights and sounds from the traditional rivals.
But on Sunday, Kistner and Rice will both play major roles for the River Hawks’ offense. Through seven games, Kistner has 13 goals and eight asissts, including a season-high three goals and two assists this past Sunday against the Eels.
Rice has tallied seven goals and 13 assists, and he also put up a season-high five-point effort last Sunday.
“When we started thinking last summer about putting an Oswego team together, Evan’s and Jack’s names were at the top of our list,” said River Hawks’ General Manager Dan Witmer. “Even though they didn’t have much box lacrosse experience, they’re both young, competitive, goal scorers. We thought they’d fit in very well.”
The River Hawks (2-5) have lost their first two outings against the Eels, both by a four-goal margin. This time around, they hope to come out on top.
“We’ve said it from the beginning. We’re young and we’re getting better every time we step on the floor. We finally defeated the Utica Yeti after losing to them three times, so we’re hoping we can write a similar script with the Eels,” said Witmer.
Sunday’s game will also be a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, with proceeds from a 50/50 raffle and gift card raffles going to help fund childhood cancer research. This year’s local St. Baldrick’s fundraiser raised more than $57,000, and Sunday’s donations will be added to that total.
There is a charge for admission for those 18 and older. Those under 18 will be admitted for free.
