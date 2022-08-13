Members of the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team poses for a picture at the Section III media day on Thursday. From left: Addison Pickard (12), Natalie Frost (14), Sydney Sachel (1), and head coach Jessica Frost.
Members of the Hannibal varsity girls volleyball team poses for a picture at the Section III media day on Thursday. From left: Kiley Emmons (15), Katrina Ryder (8), head coach Kat Oaks, and Sandy Allen (5).
Dylan McGlynn photo
CICERO — The fall sports season is just around the corner, and a pair of local volleyball teams were on hand at the Section III fall sports media day on Thursday.
The Fulton and Hannibal varsity girls volleyball teams both made the trip to Cicero, and discussed their preparations for the upcoming season.
“We’ve been participating in summer leagues and open gyms when we can,” said Fulton head coach Jessica Frost, who helped guide the team to a Section III Championship last season. “It’s been a busy summer for a lot of people.”
“Just getting stronger with our play, both physically and mentally, getting ready to go,” added Fulton junior Natalie Frost. “As soon as the season hits, we’re working hard in the gym every day.”
This was echoed by Hannibal head coach Kat Oaks, who said her team has been running open gyms every Tuesday and Thursday.
“Basically, the goal is just to get in, play, work on individual skills,” Oaks said. “Get used to the new team for that season, just get as many repetitions of things as possible, and just kind of get a feel for the upcoming season.”
The Red Raiders are hoping for a repeat of last season’s success, with junior Natalie Frost saying the postseason run was “cool to see.”
“We’re a small school, and to go that far is crazy,” Frost said. “So it was just a great experience all around.”
Addison Pickard, a Fulton senior, said last year’s sectional title and ensuing run at states “taught (them) a lot.”
“I think everything from last year taught us. … to work together, and always hype each other up and keep each other going, and never give up,” said Pickard. “I think, going into this season, we’ll be strong because we’ve learned so much from last year.”
And the elder Frost says that the entire team is “ready to play.”
“I think the whole team is just ready for volleyball season,” said Jessica Frost. “Most of the girls, I think all of them, have said in one form or another that they just can’t wait. They can’t wait for volleyball. I’m excited too.”
For Hannibal, Oaks said the team is hoping to improve on last season’s win-loss record.
“We’re a small school, we’re a small team,” said Oaks. “And we’re still new at learning different positions and different rotations, so I think being more confident in that and playing volleyball as a whole is a huge goal for me and the girls this year.”
Hannibal junior Katrina Ryder said the summer sessions have gone “really good.”
“We’ve definitely connected a lot more and supported each other throughout,” Ryder said. “Even our mistakes, we’re just there for each other.”
In a similar vein, the Warrior squad also emphasized building on the “family relationship” of the team.
“I hope we can build that family relationship, so that we can really support each other on the court,” said senior Sandy Allen.
“As a player, definitely not only improving as individuals but improving as a team,” added fellow senior Kiley Emmons. “Connecting, being like that family.”
Jessica Frost also emphasized her hope of the Red Raider squad having a “fun season” this fall.
“Basically, we want to have a fun season,” Frost said. “This is what high school volleyball is all about. Making good humans, coming together as a team, working together through adversity. I want them to have a good experience.”
