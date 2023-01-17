SYRACUSE — The Oswego, Fulton and Hannibal varsity indoor track and field teams competed at the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena in Syracuse on Saturday.
In the morning session, the Fulton girls team took 12th (18 points) while the boys team finished 11th (22 points). Also in the morning session, the Hannibal girls team secured 14th (12.25 points) and the boys team also finished 14th (8 points).
In the afternoon session, the Oswego girls team finished fifth (50 points) while the boys team took seventh (16 points).
OSWEGO
Girls
The 4 x 400-meter relay of Audrey Donovan, Anne Niger, Madeleine Shaver and Nashalis Reyes finished second place with a time of 4:35.67.
Riley King took second in the weight throw (35 feet, 7 inches) and fourth in the shot put (31 feet, 2.75 inches).
Audrey Donovan clocked in at 1:51.17 to take second in the 600.
In the 3,000, Laura Bennett took fourth with a time of 12:37.21.
The 4 x 800 relay of Niger, Donovan, Kaitlyn Donoghue and Shaver finished fourth with an overall time of 11:13.13.
The 4 x 200 relay of MaeLynn Freeman, Anelys Moyett, Reyes and Brooke McMahon finished fifth with a time of 2:10.49.
Donoghue took sixth in the 1,000 (3:37.36) and eighth in the 1,500 (5:44.37).
Individually, Niger finished sixth in the 600 (1:54.93).
Boys
The 4 x 800 relay of Daniel Dunn, Ethan Hyland, Brodie Wood and Andrew Shaver clocked in at 10:02.14 to secure third place.
Dunn took sixth in the 1,600 (5:07.76) closely followed by teammate Shaver in seventh (5:12.77).
In the 1,000, Collin Wallace recorded a 3:08.87 to take seventh place.
The 4 x 200 relay of Mark Bailey, Owen Barnes, Brandon Waloven and Daylen Rose finished eighth (1:57.20).
Jamee Ekman took eighth in the 300 (42.28).
In the triple jump, Anthony Burke finished eighth with a jump of 34 feet, 2 inches.
FULTON
Girls
In the 1,000, Kaeli McCarthy finished seventh with a final time of 3:38.36. In the triple jump, McCarthy took sixth with a jump of 30 feet, 9.5 inches.
Olivia Hendrickson secured eighth in the 55 dash with a 7.93. She also took third in the 300 (44.99). In the high jump, Hendrickson cleared a height of 4 feet, 10 inches to take third.
Boys
Tyler Mills finished second in the 55 dash (6.81). Mills also took seventh in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 1.25 inches.
Ryan Carroll took fourth in the 300 (38.81). Carroll also took eighth in the triple jump with a jump of 36 feet, 6.75 inches.
Evan Gray-Blasczienski took third in the high jump, clearing a height of 5 feet, 4 inches.
HANNIBAL
Girls
In the 55 hurdles, Lena Turaj finished second with a time of 9.64 seconds. She also finished fifth in the triple jump with a length of 31 feet, 7.5 inches.
Milina Marchenko finished in a tie for eighth in the high jump, clearing a height of 4 feet, 4 inches.
Boys
Alex Hall secured second place in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches.
