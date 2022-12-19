Local track teams compete at George Constantino Invite Dec 19, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SYRACUSE — The Fulton, Hannibal and Mexico varsity indoor track and field teams competed at the George Constantino Memorial Invitational at Onondaga Community College on Saturday.Fulton and Mexico competed in the morning session, while Hannibal was in the afternoon session.The Fulton boys team took sixth place, and the girls team took ninth. Mexico boys finished 12th. Hannibal boys and girls both took 11th. FULTONTyler Mills finished third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.81, finishing just behind second-place Dylan Frost (West Genesee) with a 6.79 and Divini Bennett (Cicero-North Syracuse) with a 6.77.The girls 4x800 relay of Olivia Hendrickson, Natalie Frost, Kaeli McCarthy and Joslyn Cantine came in third with a time of 11:16.34. Fulton’s boys 4x800 relay won the event. Ryan Carroll, Mason Kinney, Andrew Mainville and Braedon DePoint won by 11 seconds, in a time of 9:29.34.The girls 4x200 relay of Solange Catano-Matip, McCarthy, Ava Demars and Luna Catano-Matip finished fourth (1:59.27).Mainville took eighth place in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 7.75 inches. In the triple jump, McCarthy finished fifth (30 feet, 8.5 inches). On the boys side, Carroll (37 feet, 8.25 inches) claimed third place and DePoint took fifth (36 feet, 10.75 inches). Mills secured fifth place in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7.5 inches. Frost was in a tie for fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and Hendrickson took eighth (4 feet, 6 inches). MEXICOLogan Fitzgerald took seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:12.75. Aiden Barriger also took seventh, but in the 55-meter hurdles (9.32).Everett Bryant (11:16.27) finished seventh in the 3,200-meter, finishing just ahead of teammate Fitzgerald, who took eighth (11:16.27). Ethan Becker, with a time of 2:55.48, finished seventh in the 1,000-meter run. Barriger finished third in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.HANNIBALAlex Hall was seventh in the 300-meter with a time of 41.77, just falling behind Carzell Brown (Fowler), who finished in 41.64.Noah Melita took third place in the 3,200-meter, edged out by Nottingham’s Henry Zhe-Heimerman (10:25.13).Hall also finished seventh in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 11.25 inches. He took second in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches.Lena Turaj came in second in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 4 inches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition December 17, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRestaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire‘We’re hoping that everybody responsible is brought to justice’Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical LeadersJonathan E. CregoOswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying downDavid J. ReidySandy Creek man charged with sex abuse of children under 11Scriba firefighters douse mobile home fireLisa Waldron accused of stealing disability checks from sonDEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
