Local teams prepare for sectional play STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 30 min ago

Several local teams will be participating in Section III postseason sectional tournaments in baseball, softball, and lacrosse this week.In Class A baseball, Oswego earned the #9-seed, and will play at #8 Jamesville-DeWitt at 5 p.m. today. Fulton earned the #10 seed, and will play at #5 New Hartford at 5 p.m. today.In Class B baseball, Hannibal is the #17-seed and will play at #16 Central Valley Academy at 7 p.m. today.In Class A softball, Oswego is the #10-seed, and will play at #7 Central Square at 5 p.m. today. In Class B softball, Mexico, the #9-seed, will play at #8 Canastota at 5 p.m. today.In Class B girls lacrosse, #6-seed Oswego will play at #3 Auburn at 7 p.m. today.In Class C girls lacrosse, #3-seed Fulton will host #6 Carthage at 6 p.m. today.
