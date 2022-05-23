Several local teams will be participating in Section III postseason sectional tournaments in baseball, softball, and lacrosse this week.

In Class A baseball, Oswego earned the #9-seed, and will play at #8 Jamesville-DeWitt at 5 p.m. today. Fulton earned the #10 seed, and will play at #5 New Hartford at 5 p.m. today.

In Class B baseball, Hannibal is the #17-seed and will play at #16 Central Valley Academy at 7 p.m. today.

In Class A softball, Oswego is the #10-seed, and will play at #7 Central Square at 5 p.m. today. 

In Class B softball, Mexico, the #9-seed, will play at #8 Canastota at 5 p.m. today.

In Class B girls lacrosse, #6-seed Oswego will play at #3 Auburn at 7 p.m. today.

In Class C girls lacrosse, #3-seed Fulton will host #6 Carthage at 6 p.m. today.

