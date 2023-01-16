SYRACUSE —The Oswego, Fulton and Mexico varsity swimming and diving teams took part in the Griffin Sprint Meet on Friday and Saturday.
Here are the top-10 finishers for all three teams.
OSWEGO
Shane Bond took three top finishes in the invitational. Bond started with a seventh-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (23.13), followed by an eighth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (51.79). Bond also finished seventh in the 25 freestyle (10.79).
Treyse Miller took sixth in the 50 breaststroke (30.61).
The 200 freestyle relay of Miller, Cooper Dawson, Quinten Denkenberger and Shane Bond clocked in at 1:39.66 to take third place in the event.
FULTON
The Red Raiders’ 200 medley relay finished second with a time of 1:40.34. The squad consisted of Chris Mandart, T.J. Clayton, Bryce Rogers and Logan Ames.
Rogers finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (22.50). Rogers also took the crown in the 100 butterfly with a final time of 53.14. Rogers won the 50 butterfly with a time of 24.16.
Ames took eighth in the 50 freestyle (23.45). He also took eighth in the 100 freestyle (52.49).
Will Patterson, with an 11-dive score of 425.65, took fourth in the event.
Clayton clocked in at 54.67 to take second in the 100 butterfly. Clayton took third in the 50 butterfly (24.56). Clayton finished in 59.81 to take sixth in the 100 individual medley.
Individually, Mandart finished fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.90. He also took second in the 100 backstroke (56.34). Mandart secured third in the 50 backstroke with a 25.84.
The 200 freestyle relay of Aidan Caples, Brodie Snyder, Claire Murray and Rose LaDue finished eighth with a time of 1:44.10.
LaDue clocked in at 1:03.68 to secure eighth place in the 100 backstroke.
Caples took fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.21.
Snyder also earned a top-10 finish in the 100 breaststroke with a final time of 1:13.92.
MEXICO
The 200 medley relay of Jacob Gates, Alex Marthia, Aiden Bartlett and Luke Kinsey finished ninth with a final time of 1:58.73.
Andrew Harriger scored 351.30 points in the 11-dive event to take ninth.
Stefano Magro secured 10th place in the 100 backstroke, clocking in at 1:06.77.
