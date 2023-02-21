Will Patterson vs. F-M

Fulton’s William Patterson completes a dive during a swim meet in the regular season. Patterson posted an 11-dive score of 453.25 to qualify for the state meet on March 3-4.

 Ben Grieco photo

SYRACUSE — The Oswego, Fulton and Mexico varsity swimming teams competed at the Section III State Qualifier meet on Friday.

Fulton finished third overall in the hunt for the Falwell Cup with 214 points. Oswego came in 10th (90 points) while Mexico took 13th (76).

