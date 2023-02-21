SYRACUSE — The Oswego, Fulton and Mexico varsity swimming teams competed at the Section III State Qualifier meet on Friday.
Fulton finished third overall in the hunt for the Falwell Cup with 214 points. Oswego came in 10th (90 points) while Mexico took 13th (76).
The diving portion of the meet took place last Tuesday. Fulton’s William Patterson finished second with an 11-dive score of 453.25, crossing the state-qualifying mark of 450.00.
FULTON
Fulton’s 200-yard medley relay of Christopher Mandart, T.J. Clayton, Bryce Rogers and Logan Ames qualified for the state meet with a time of 1:37.83. The Red Raiders finished second in the event, just behind Jamesville-DeWitt’s squad, which posted a time of 1:37.28.
Rogers also hit the qualifying mark in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1:47.17 to take second place at the meet. Rogers finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (49.14) while Mandart took eighth in the event (49.99).
T.J. Clayton claimed second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:01.35. Clayton also took second in the 100 butterfly with a state-qualifying time of 52.50. He finished just behind Skaneateles’s Gavin Van Kersbergen (52.32).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Clayton, Ames, Mandart and Rogers took the top spot with a state-qualifying time of 1:28.95.
Mandart claimed seventh in the 100 backstroke, recording a time of 57.25.
OSWEGO
The 200 medley relay of Quinten Denkenberger, Treyse Miller, Cooper Dawson and Shane Bond took seventh place with an overall time of 1:47.27.
Individually, Miller finished fifth in the 200 medley relay, clocking in at 2:05.39. Miller claimed third in the 100 breaststroke, recording a 1:02.48.
The 400 freestyle relay of Bond, Denkenberger, Dawson and Miller secured eighth place with a time of 3:33.17.
MEXICO
The 200 medley relay squad of Bill Mills, Alex Marthia, Stefano Magro and John Rice took eighth with an overall time of 1:48.40.
Also in the 11-dive event, Andrew Harriger took seventh with a final score of 395.05.
Mills secured fourth in the 100 butterfly with a final time of 54.32. Mills also claimed sixth in the 100 backstroke, posting a 56.54.
