POTSDAM — Three Oswego County residents were among the SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the SUNY Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 school year.

Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.

The following local athletes were recognized:

Andrew Hyde of Fulton is a junior member of the cross country team and is majoring in criminal justice.

Nicholas Parrish of Fulton is a sophomore member of the men’s lacrosse team and has not yet declared a major.

Emily Yousey of Lacona is a freshman member of the cross country and track teams and is majoring in biology. 

