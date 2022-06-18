Local SUNY Potsdam athletes earn academic honors STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POTSDAM — Three Oswego County residents were among the SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the SUNY Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 school year.Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.The following local athletes were recognized: Andrew Hyde of Fulton is a junior member of the cross country team and is majoring in criminal justice.Nicholas Parrish of Fulton is a sophomore member of the men’s lacrosse team and has not yet declared a major.Emily Yousey of Lacona is a freshman member of the cross country and track teams and is majoring in biology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton police, fire departments now active on Neighbors public safety app Latest e-Edition June 18, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Middle School student pronounced dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentSchroeppel man dead after fatal motor vehicle accidentWilliam Mecum appointed as new principal of Fairgrieve ElementaryOPD asks for help identifying people after thefts on Mitchell StreetLawsuit dismissal in Cahill building case upheld by appeals court‘We’re rethinking how we do business’Oswego County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teenFCSD appoints director of early childhood educationJune (Gehm) TryonJohn W. Mincher Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDNeed two strongindividuals, Outdoorsmindset. To work onauquculture fish bait DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
