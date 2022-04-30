PARISH — The Mexico varsity softball team pulled off a dramatic comeback for the second time in three days on Thursday, overcoming an eight-run deficit to defeat Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 14-10.
The Tigers trailed 8-0 entering the fifth inning, and faced a 10-6 deficit heading into the final frame. An error brought home Mexico’s first run of the inning, with a single by Abby Toland scoring two, a double by Kylee Urquhart bringing the Tigers within one, and a two-run double by Hailey Comstock giving Mexico an 11-10 lead.
A two-run double by Briana Urquhart made it 13-10, and an RBI single by Lilly Beverley gave Mexico all the insurance necessary, with Comstock tossing a scoreless bottom half to lock up the win. The victory comes just two days after the Tigers overcame a 7-0 deficit against Skaneateles.
Briana Urquhart was 3-5 at the plate with a home run, a double, and five RBIs. Cuyler went 2-4 with two RBIs, while Comstock was 1-5 with the go-ahead, two-run double. Kylee Urquhart was 2-3 with an RBI, with Beverley and Toland adding RBI singles. Adriana DiManto also drove in a run for the Tigers.
Comstock threw all seven innings, allowing six earned runs. She struck out 11 batters and walked two. Mexico (6-1) will play a doubleheader at Jordan-Elbridge today, with the first game scheduled for 11 a.m.
FULTON BASEBALL USES EIGHT-RUN FOURTH TO BEAT JAMESVILLE-DEWITT
PHOENIX — The Fulton varsity baseball team scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, holding on for an 11-7 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday.
Sam Cotton was 2-4 with a double and an RBI, while Kyle Stuber went 1-3 with a pair of RBIs. Brock Tetro was 1-3 with an RBI, and Jona Abt was 1-1 with an RBI single and a pair of walks. Robert Briggs went 1-2 with two walks and two RBIs.
Trent Farrands started on the mound for the Red Raiders, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings. Jarrett Austin threw one inning, allowing four runs, while Will Patterson finished the game on the mound, allowing one run over 2.1 innings.
Fulton (1-5) will host Chittenango at 11 a.m. today.
OSWEGO SOFTBALL OVERCOME BY CENTRAL SQUARE AFTER 3-RUN FIFTH
CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity softball team dropped a close game on the road Thursday, falling 5-3 to Central Square.
The Bucs led 3-2 in the fifth, but the Red Hawks plated three runs in the inning to take the lead for good. Maria Sweet went the distance on the mound for Oswego, allowing five runs (two earned) in six innings. She struck out nine batters.
Sweet was also 1-3 at the plate with an RBI triple, while Brooke Seinoski was 1-3 with an RBI double. Adriana Ellis added a bunt single, and Mallory Upcraft went 1-3 with a single.
“We had a chance,” said Oswego head coach Brad Shannon. “They never expected to be in a 3-2 game entering the latter innings. Proud of the effort, we competed to the final out.”
Oswego (2-5) will host Fulton at 5 p.m. on May 3.
