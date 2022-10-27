Local runners race in Liberty League meet Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARCELLUS — The Mexico, Hannibal, and Phoenix varsity boys cross country teams took part in the OHSL Liberty League Championships Wednesday.Cazenovia claimed the team title. Mexico placed fourth, Hannibal was sixth, and Phoenix placed 10th.Westhill’s Drew O’Reilly was the overall winner with a time of 15:07.80 over the 2.9-mile course at Marcellus Park. Hannibal’s Gavin Griffin placed fourth among all individual runners with a time of 16:27.10.Mexico’s Logan Fitzgerald placed 10th (16:46.70).Completing the top five for Mexico were Daniel Gagnier (12th, 17:07.1), Aiden Bartlett (16th, 17:15.4), Everett Bryant (27th, 17:51.0), and Hunter Herrington (47th, 18:53.9).Rounding out the top five for Hannibal were Noah Melita (23rd, 17:33.8), Sean Taylor (33rd, 18:06.9), Alex Hall (42nd, 18:34.6), and Jayden Thomas (62nd, 19:52.5).Phoenix was paced by Josh Wagner (22nd, 17:33.2), Cayden McKay (32nd, 17:59.4), Gavin Painter (60th, 19:40.4), Duncan Mackridge (71st, 20:17.3), and Connor Klock (80th, 21:04.8).For the Mexico girls team, Aubrey Herrington finished 22nd in 20:58.4.Phoenix’s Zoe Gordon was 30th in 21:39.6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Local business partners with Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition Fulton man arrested by police in sex abuse investigation FCSD test scores show room for improvement with standardized assessments Latest e-Edition October 27, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego Drug Task Force arrests suspect for third time in three monthsOswego County Public Safety building dedicated to former Sheriff ‘Moe’ ToddRonald P. LouisPatricia May KandtAmanda L. KlockMinetto residents voice concerns for proposed solar farm off Route 48Michael D. MonetteHarold Lloyd WallaceIf OCSD does close Leighton, what could the building be used for?Scriba man arrested by state police on criminal sex act charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
