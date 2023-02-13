Hannibal 52, Skaneateles 46: The Hannibal girls basketball team won a close 52-46 game over Skaneateles on Friday.
The Warriors led 13-7 after the first frame, but Skaneateles closed the gap after adding 11 points in the second quarter. Hannibal still led 22-18 going into halftime.
Another tight third quarter saw Hannibal out-score the Lakers, and the Warriors held a 35-29 advantage going into the final frame. Both teams scored 17 points in the fourth stanza, and Hannibal secured the 52-46 win.
Tenly Baker and Samantha Emmons paced Hannibal with 19 points apiece. Kiley Emmons tacked on 10 points.
Riley Somers added three points. Sophia Salladin scored a point.
MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mexico 42, Phoenix 41: The Mexico girls basketball team snuck by Phoenix in a tight 42-41 game on Saturday. No individual stats or quarter scores were provided by press time.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton 46, Oswego 25: The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell in a 45-26 rout at Fulton on Friday.
After the Bucs were shut out in the first quarter, Oswego got on the scoreboard in the second frame, but still trailed 23-6 at halftime. Oswego coach Ryan Lavner noted that Oswego played with “more energy and effort in the second half, but the damange had already been done.”
“There was a lot of first-half frustration that we had to fix in the locker room at halftime, starting with me. I was getting pretty tight about some non-basketball things we were not doing well, and it was spilling into the energy of the team,” Lavner said. “It was nice that we were able to regroup and compete in the second half, but we know we are going to struggle to find success if we can’t put 32 minutes together.”
Deysha Cruz led Oswego with 15 points. Giada Pezzlo and Madison Casaletta tacked on five points apiece.
Oswego hosts Chittenango Monday in its last game of the season.
“This team has gotten so much better than when we first started,” Lavner said. “Games like this may not be the best indicator of that from a player perspective, but to see the leaps they have made individually and as a team since we first started are really exciting as we head into our last game of the season.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Homer 61, Mexico 44: The Homer boys basketball team topped Mexico 61-44 on Friday. No quarter scores or individual stats were provided by press time.
Skaneateles 57, Hannibal 27: The Skaneateles boys basketball team jumped out to an early 17-point lead and never looked back as the Lakers defeated Hannibal 57-27 on Friday.
Skaneateles led 22-5 after the first quarter. While Hannibal clawed back with 10 points in the second frame, the Lakers maintained a 34-15 advantage going into halftime.
The Lakers’ defense proved stifling again, limiting Hannibal to just four points in the third stanza. The Warriors trailed 46-19 going into the final frame.
Hannibal mustered eight points in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough as Skaneateles coasted to a 57-27.
Brady Kuc led Hannibal with eight points. Gavin Griffin recorded seven points. James Moore added four points. Jaiden Koskowski contributed three points.
Noah Waldron and Jacob Remillard both scored two points. Tyler Emmons had a point.
Solvay 69, Hannibal 46: The Hannibal boys basketball team fell on Saturday 69-46 at Solvay on Saturday. No quarter scores were provided.
Brady Kuc led Hannibal with 13 points. Noah Waldron added 10 points. Cole Hess recorded nine points.
Tyler Emmons and Alexander Wilder both had five points. Gavin Griffin contributed thre points. James Moore scored a point.
GIRLS BOWLING
The Fulton varsity girls bowling team finished first in Class B at the Section III Championships on Sunday. In Division 1, the Red Raiders claimed second place.
Fulton’s six-game score was 5,353. The first three games was a series total 2,804 (907, 986, 911). The second three games was a series total of 2,549 (865, 836, 848).
Taryn Murphy led Fulton with a six-game score of 1,095 (172, 189, 183, 204, 157, 180). Addison Nichols recorded a 1,074 (225, 190, 177, 150, 172, 160). Alex Wilcox bowled a 1,063 (158, 169, 176, 171, 187, 202). Miranda Laws rolled a 1,047 (176, 191, 179, 160, 193, 148).
Linda Hartmann bowled a five-game series of 916 (176, 247, 186, 180, 127). Hartmann’s 247 was the fifth-highest game in the championship. Layne Arnold competed in the last game for Fulton, bowling a 158.
Also of note, Fulton native Eliana Occhino, who now bowls for Christian Brothers Academy, won the tournament with a 1,331 (268, 226, 173, 213, 225, 226).
