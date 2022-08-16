Local players help Upstate Elite Soccer team win title Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HERSHEY, Pa. — The Upstate Elite Soccer Academy captured the 2022 Hershey Cup in the U13 2010 Division recently in Hershey, Pennsylvania.Local players Alex Allain, Nate Chetney, Will Peterson, and Lincoln Hoefer, all from Oswego, contributed to the championship.The boys opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Markham FC Gold and a 4-1 win against Old Line Football Club. They won their semifinal match 6-0 over the Southampton Soccer Academy.In the finals, they shut out the Pipeline Soccer Club, 2-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Health department: Guard against rabies infection Oswego County part of statewide high visibility engagement campaign Latest e-Edition August 16, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPhoenix man arrested on criminal sex act chargesScriba man held without bail following murder chargeNeal C. O’BrienOswego County DA dims light on case of missing Toronto man, John DoeRichard F. MurneyFulton author releasing paranormal romance novelCDM and Housing Visions discuss Nestle 30 housing projectOswego County Fair makes its return on WednesdayState Police looking for stolen truck from Selkirk ShoresDavid W. Buske Sr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs PULASKI ACADEMY AND CENTRAL TRINITY CATHOLIC SCHOOLNow hiring for the following positions:- Principal- Full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
