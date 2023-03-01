FULTON — A team of local cheerleaders reigned supreme at the recent NCA Allstar National Championship event in Dallas.
The Red Reign team from the Inferno Elite Athletix cheerleading gym in Fulton captured the national championship gold trophy for winning its division.
Mindi Jo Baker, coach and gym owner, commented on just how impressive the local team’s victory was. She said the NCA Allstar National Championship is “the largest, most prestigious cheerleading competition in the world.”
In addition, the Red Reign team was awarded a golden ticket to the U.S. Finals season-ending event.
“This is a paid bid to the event that is only awarded to a few teams with the highest scores across the divisions,” Baker said. “The team is proudly sporting their national champion jackets, so if you see one of them be sure to congratulate them!”
The Red Reign (Senior level 2, ages 11-18) team includes Ciearra Harris, Rachel Myers, Bella Vant, Mia Accordino, Kaylee Horne, Cali Richards, Mia Bateman, Ella Gascoigne, Julia Frataccia, graduating senior Kerrigan Woodworth, and Coach Mindi Jo Baker.
Also impressive was the performance of Inferno Elite’s Youth team, Xplosion. That team brought home the silver trophy for second place in its division, finishing as the runner-up to what Baker called “a huge Division 1 gym.”
The Xplosion team (Youth level 2, ages 7-12) includes Elisa Vant, Kaylee Horne, Madison Gregory, Cali Richards, Mia Bateman, Anbrielle Jenner, Taylor Horne, Zoey French, and Coach Kristen Gregory.
Two other teams from Inferno Elite Athletix competed in Dallas. The Mini team came in fifth place, and the Junior team finished eighth.
“Both put on amazing performances and we are just so proud of them for getting out there and giving their all,” Baker said. “It was an incredible experience for all the athletes and their families. These memories will last a lifetime!”
This was the first time for Inferno Elite Athletix cheerleaders making the trip to the NCA Allstar National Championship.
“It was our first time attending and it was just an amazing experience. All four teams we brought are winners for just getting on that big stage,” Baker said.
The event was attended by more than 1,500 teams and 25,000 athletes.
Each team performs a two-minute routine filled with stunts, jumps, tumbling and dance that they are judged on.
Baker said all of the Inferno Elite Athletix teams train three nights a week starting in August to learn and perfect their routines.
“We have several athletes that compete on two teams, which means double the practice time,” Baker said. “We do eight or nine competitions in a typical season. We have our first graduating senior this year and that’s why we decided to go to the big event in Dallas. We wanted her last year to be really special and it’s been so much more than we expected already. Along with the current win, the senior team has also won level champs twice and overall high point grand champions, and they still have five competitions to go.”
Baker said the cheerleaders do lots of fundraising throughout the season so the athletes get a little financial help to attend these events.
“The community has been amazing with their support and we are very thankful,” Baker said. “We will be heading to the U.S. Finals in April in hopes of winning the coveted champion white jackets.”
