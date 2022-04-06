Friday Night Mixed League (3/25)

Women’s high score: Ashlee Hannon (557- 167, 201, 189).

Others: Jacquie Taylor (505-160, 162, 183), Jen Mills (499-170, 189, 140), Paula Distin (496-147, 178, 171), Hope Haefner (466-149, 157, 160).

Men’s high score: Bobby Paternoster (647-180, 256, 211).

Others: Gregory Distin (553-160, 212, 181), Jonne Harvey (551-159, 237, 155), Greg Hartranft (545-192, 161, 192), Trevor Alton (540-174, 183, 183), Dave Brinkerhoff (522-182, 165, 175), Logan Diefenbacher (503-148, 185, 170), Matt Hall (502-118, 203, 181), Shane Rhinehart (497-155, 198, 144), Donald Cordone (491-137, 161, 193), John Paternoster (455-159, 156, 140).

Winning Edge Women’s League (3/30)

High score: Jaime Ingersoll (556-213, 160, 184).

Others: Paula Distin (547-194, 183, 170), Karen Perwitz (524-159, 192, 173), Danette Chillemi (505-169, 169, 167), Cheri Lenhart (502-200, 184, 118), Della Daniels (501-164, 191, 146), Marion Naramore (501-156, 162, 183), Leeanna Anchini (499-165, 148, 186), Kelly Guernsey (496-157, 135, 204), Renee France (494-156, 165, 173), Mary Ann Schreck (493-158, 179, 156), Kathy Hotaling (484-153, 161, 170), Toni Nelepovitz (483-175, 123, 185), Angela Bedford (467-172, 127, 168), Theresa Graham (464-149, 146, 169), Lisa Gauthier (459-160, 141, 158), Karen Samson (453-158, 159, 136), Jackie Coon (452-143, 155, 154), Tammy Farrell (451-147, 159, 145).

