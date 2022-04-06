Local bowling scores STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Apr 6, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday Night Mixed League (3/25)Women’s high score: Ashlee Hannon (557- 167, 201, 189).Others: Jacquie Taylor (505-160, 162, 183), Jen Mills (499-170, 189, 140), Paula Distin (496-147, 178, 171), Hope Haefner (466-149, 157, 160).Men’s high score: Bobby Paternoster (647-180, 256, 211).Others: Gregory Distin (553-160, 212, 181), Jonne Harvey (551-159, 237, 155), Greg Hartranft (545-192, 161, 192), Trevor Alton (540-174, 183, 183), Dave Brinkerhoff (522-182, 165, 175), Logan Diefenbacher (503-148, 185, 170), Matt Hall (502-118, 203, 181), Shane Rhinehart (497-155, 198, 144), Donald Cordone (491-137, 161, 193), John Paternoster (455-159, 156, 140).Winning Edge Women’s League (3/30)High score: Jaime Ingersoll (556-213, 160, 184).Others: Paula Distin (547-194, 183, 170), Karen Perwitz (524-159, 192, 173), Danette Chillemi (505-169, 169, 167), Cheri Lenhart (502-200, 184, 118), Della Daniels (501-164, 191, 146), Marion Naramore (501-156, 162, 183), Leeanna Anchini (499-165, 148, 186), Kelly Guernsey (496-157, 135, 204), Renee France (494-156, 165, 173), Mary Ann Schreck (493-158, 179, 156), Kathy Hotaling (484-153, 161, 170), Toni Nelepovitz (483-175, 123, 185), Angela Bedford (467-172, 127, 168), Theresa Graham (464-149, 146, 169), Lisa Gauthier (459-160, 141, 158), Karen Samson (453-158, 159, 136), Jackie Coon (452-143, 155, 154), Tammy Farrell (451-147, 159, 145). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Oswego County offers second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine today Police arrest Fulton man three times within six hours Five public hearings scheduled before April legislature meeting Oil spill cleanup efforts continue at Oswego Harbor Latest e-Edition April 5, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice arrest Fulton man three times within six hoursThunder Island with ‘very solid suitors’ after being put on marketRetired Oswego High School science teacher publishes bubble construction kitTracy Rose JacksonLoreto “Larry” GioiaCity of Oswego installs and opens several free electric car charging stationsSpencer R. MansfieldJames D. ‘Jim’ SmithAnna Mae HareOCSD’s changes stepping toward normal instruction mostly welcome Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 2 BEDROOM house. Washer, dryer,dishwasher, and 1 car garage. Tenantresponsible LOOKING FOR a private lot to put a 14x80 mobile Jobs MEXICO CSDVacancy - (2) School Resource Officer positions. A minimum Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
