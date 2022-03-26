All season-ending basketball awards have been announced, with several local athletes receiving honors for their performance on the hardwood this winter, including two who were named Player of the Year in their respective leagues.
On the boys’ side, Fulton’s Gavin Doty was named SCAC Empire Player of the Year, with teammate Sam Cotton also named to the SCAC Empire first team. Fellow Red Raider Trevor Hendrickson was named to the SCAC Empire third team.
Oswego’s Nate DeVinny was named to the SCAC Empire second team, while Zach Chamberlain was named to the third team.
Hannibal junior Gavin Griffin was named to the OHSL Liberty IV second team. Mexico's Matt DeFio also earned Liberty IV second-team honors.
On the girls’ side, Mexico’s Anyssia Ingersoll was named OHSL Liberty Division IV Player of the Year. Teammate Briana Urquhart was named to the OHSL Liberty IV second team.
Fulton sophomore Natalie Frost was named to the SCAC Empire first team, with fellow sophomore Carleigh Patterson earning second-team honors. Teammates Claire Broderick and MaKenzie Miner were each named as honorable mentions.
Oswego’s Sophia Babcock was named to the SCAC Empire first team, with teammate Adriana Ellis receiving an honorable mention.
Hannibal’s Julia Shortslef was named to the OHSL Liberty Division III first team, with fellow Warriors Samantha Emmons and Tenly Baker receiving second-team nods. Senior Maria Dunsmoor also received an honorable mention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.