OSWEGO — Behind a big second inning and a strong pitching performance from Logan Cavallier and Payton Frey, the Police held on to defeat Bosco’s 8-7 in Little League Majors Division action on Saturday.
Bosco’s was able to strike first on the day, with starting pitcher Ryan Deary driving home Carter Conaway with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0 early.
In the second inning, however, the Police erupted for six runs, batting around to take the lead.
Kaleb Farden led off the frame with a single, eventually coming around to score. Michael Johnston drove home another run with an RBI groundout to short, with a groundout by Emmet Searor and an RBI single by Cavallier eventually extending the lead to 6-1.
Both pitching staffs settled in, and neither offense was able to add any more runs until the fifth inning. In the top half of the inning, Payton Frey came home to score on a ball to the backstop, making it 7-1.
Bosco’s answered, however, getting two runs back in the bottom half of the frame. After Lucas Rose singled and Johnny Stahl drew a walk, Mason Seinoski drove home both with a two-run single, cutting the deficit to 7-3.
The Police again had a response, with an RBI groundout by Brody Burdick driving home Jackson Rebeor in the top of the sixth, pushing the lead back to five runs.
With three outs remaining, Bosco’s wasn’t prepared to call it a day just yet. Ryan Battelle led off the inning with a single, eventually stealing his way to the plate to make it 8-4. Singles by Rose and Conaway and a walk from Stahl loaded the bases for Bosco’s, and Deary stepped up and drove home all three, clearing the bases with a double to left-center.
Deary’s double cut the lead to one, 8-7, with two outs, but Police pitcher Payton Frey got a groundout to second base the next at-bat, sealing an 8-7 victory for the Police.
J.J. Greene was 2-3 with a run scored for the Police, while Cavallier added an RBI single. Searor had two RBIs, while Johnston and Burdick each had one. Frey scored a pair of runs, with Easton Broadwell, Rebeor, Carter Galetta, and Farden also scoring runs.
Cavallier threw 4.2 innings on the mound for the Police, striking out 11 batters. Frey threw the final 1.1 innings with two strikeouts.
Deary was 1-3 with a double and four RBIs for Bosco’s, while Conaway went 2-4 with two runs scored. Seinoski had a single and two RBIs, while Stahl added a single and two runs scored. Rose had two singles and two runs, with Battelle adding a run. Ian Rolfe also had a double at the plate for Bosco’s.
Deary threw 1.1 innings with two strikeouts for Bosco’s, while Stahl stuck out five batters in 3.2 innings. Seinoski threw the final inning, recording a strikeout.
