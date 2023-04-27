Lighthouse Lanes is partnering with Bruce Racing for the 2023 Oswego Speedway season. Pictured is Mike Bruce in action at the track. He will be racing in his first full-time supermodified campaign at Oswego this year.
OSWEGO — Bruce Racing has announced a partnership with Lighthouse Lanes of Oswego for the 2023 racing season at Oswego Speedway.
With 2021 350-Supers track champion Mike Bruce at the controls, Bruce Racing will embark on its first full-time season in the speedway’s Novelis Supermodified division this year, while also running part time in the 350-Supers. The newly developed relationship with Lighthouse Lanes will play a key role in helping to make the season a success.
“Being able to partner with Bob (Hoefer) and everyone at Lighthouse Lanes will be huge for our race team this season,” Mike Bruce said. “We’re doing everything we can to put ourselves in a position to be competitive weekly in the supermodified class this year and thanks to Lighthouse Lanes, we’re certainly on track.”
Bruce said he plans to be present at the lanes with his supermodified at least once a month.
“Promoting our race program and the division is a priority of ours,” Bruce said. “So we will be at the lanes once a month before the races to display our car for a variety of kids’ bowling parties that will be happening this summer.”
Lighthouse Lanes is located at 295 E. Albany St. in Oswego, across from Oswego Speedway.
For more information about Bruce Racing, call Mike Bruce at 315-591-6674 or email him at bruce22mc@yahoo.com.
