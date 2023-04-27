Mike Bruce 2022

Lighthouse Lanes is partnering with Bruce Racing for the 2023 Oswego Speedway season. Pictured is Mike Bruce in action at the track. He will be racing in his first full-time supermodified campaign at Oswego this year.

 Robert Clark photo

OSWEGO — Bruce Racing has announced a partnership with Lighthouse Lanes of Oswego for the 2023 racing season at Oswego Speedway.

With 2021 350-Supers track champion Mike Bruce at the controls, Bruce Racing will embark on its first full-time season in the speedway’s Novelis Supermodified division this year, while also running part time in the 350-Supers. The newly developed relationship with Lighthouse Lanes will play a key role in helping to make the season a success.

Recommended for you