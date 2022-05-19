OSWEGO — Transferring in the middle of the Oswego State men’s hockey regular season, right before the second half of the 2019-20 campaign, was an interesting experience for Mac Lewis.
Put aside the fact that it’s the middle of the season. The team had already been bonding for five months since October. Different players had formed a chemistry with each other.
Then bring in the hockey environment, coming from a program at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, where students just didn’t really go to games. A lot of the players on the rosters “didn’t really have the love for hockey.” They just wanted a place to play, where they could also get a college education.
At Oswego State, where the students and the community come out of the woodwork to support the Lakers, Lewis — who didn’t intend on playing right away — “hopped right in the lineup” to close out the season.
“That was quite the group of guys. Just coming into an atmosphere like that, where I transferred from, it wasn’t anything like Oswego,” Lewis said. “It was incredible coming to the (United) States and seeing that here.”
The atmosphere and how the team was treated reminded him of another scenario he was in, however, back in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Trenton Golden Hawks. Lewis joined the league not knowing much about it.
He played for Jerome Dupont and Kevin Forrest in Trenton, and ended up going to the national championships in back-to-back years.
“We never ended up winning the championship. Cale Makar (a player with the Colorado Avalanche) was a tough guy to play against, even back then,” Lewis joked. “He might’ve broke my ankles a few times on the blue line.”
Lewis ended up playing a total of 151 games in the OJHL, notching 85 points over three seasons with the Golden Hawks. He called the trips to the national championships an “incredible experience.”
“You just had all the energy in the world, with a stage like that playing against guys at that level. You just want to compete,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked to play for a better franchise. They were kind of like Oswego, with the fans, the community. They really cared about the hockey program.”
While Oswego State initially had its eyes on Lewis, who was getting ready to leave the OJHL, Lewis opted to stay closer to home and go to Wilfrid Laurier of U Sports in Canada — formerly known as Canadian Interuniversity Sport.
The Lakers were Lewis’s top Division III choice before choosing to stay in Canada since it was a little closer to home for the Uxbridge, Ontario, native and a little more cost convenient.
He added it was “good, competitive hockey,” but it wasn’t for him. Lewis ended up playing just 11 games, totaling two points.
“I really wasn’t planning on transferring anywhere. I was just working on the farm full-time for the first semester,” Lewis said.
Then came a conversation with longtime friend Ryan Bunka, who was home on winter break. The two were playing pond hockey near Markham, Ontario, and Bunka brought u that his roommate left Oswego State.
“I said, ‘Oh, what position is he?’ and (Bunka) said he was a forward. I jokingly kind of said, ‘Tell your coach I’m in,” Lewis said.
Then things got in motion — and pretty fast.
Within a month, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek helped speed up the application process for Lewis, and got him in before the spring 2020 semester.
The biggest change he noticed? The “compete level” between schools in Canada and the NCAA, especially the SUNYAC, going up against Oswego State’s rivals in SUNY Geneseo and Plattsburgh State.
“Most teams in the SUNYAC, you get guys that are just working to stay in the lineup, and they want to win for their school,” Lewis said. “You had to imagine how nervous I was. You come into a team that’s been bonding for the last five months. You’re kind of just the new guy. … Everybody supported me and I supported them. And that’s just the Oswego style of hockey.”
Lewis closed out the semester with 12 games played and three points.
“He’d come in, sit down in our office, and it’s like you’re talking to a mature, grown man. He had his priorities straight,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “Once he developed discipline to stay out of the box, he was a positive influence on the team. He was good to have in the lineup.”
Then COVID-19 hit, and everyone was sent home. Then the 2020-21 season got canceled, too. Lewis had his family farm to return to, where he was able to keep his mind off hockey for the most part.
Some other guys weren’t as lucky, and they “had to find some new hobbies and whatnot.” Lewis also felt for those seniors who didn’t get their final season memories.
“Obviously when you’re driving around the field in a tractor, you’re thinking you should be in the Whiteout game right now, and it’s kind of depressing,” Lewis said. “But you knew you had senior year coming up and you had to stay positive.”
Lewis came back for his senior season in the best shape he had been in throughout his time with Oswego State — even during the COVID season — but he was still experiencing things for the first time, just like some freshmen.
But he was excited just to be back on the ice.
“It was kind of funny when our (freshmen are) asking me, ‘What’s the schedule? What do we do about this?” Lewis said. “I’m kind of telling them ‘I know just as much as you do, really.’”
Lewis finished the year with 20 games played and four points. And while the numbers might not show it, Gosek said Lewis played “his best hockey at the right time — the second semester, late in the year, he rose to the occasion.”
And if Lewis came back next season, without a doubt Gosek said he’d be a “contributing factor” as a physical, hard to play against player.
But instead, Lewis is returning to the family farm this summer. He might try to play professional hockey somewhere next season, but for now, “summer’s coming and nobody can be upset about that.”
“Whatever role we put him in, he accepted. Whatever we asked him to do, he did. He was a consummate professional. He didn’t complain. He took it as a man. He wanted to play,” Gosek said. “He’s as loyal as can be to a program. He always had positive energy. … There was nothing to not like about Mac Lewis.”
