KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches has announced the 2022-23 NABC Division III All-District teams and District Coaches of the Year, and the Oswego State men’s basketball team is taking home even more hardware.
Head coach Jason Leone was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year, while junior Jeremiah Sparks was named First Team All-Region and senior Devin Green was named Second Team All-Region.
All three were named to the same honors from D3Hoops.com.
Leone was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. He led Oswego State to a 28-3 (17-1 SUNYAC) record, posting a program record for wins in one season.
Oswego State also reached the Elite 8 for the first time in team’s history, falling to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, 77-74. The Lakers won their second consecutive SUNYAC title and their first Sweet 16 game, upsetting the defending national champions and first-seeded Randolph-Macon College on the Yellowjackets’ court.
Leone currently boasts an overall career record of 307-116 and is 236-81 at Oswego State in the conclusion of his 11th season. Over the last two campaigns, Oswego State has gone 55-6.
Sparks led Oswego State with 538 points (17.4 points per game). The Jordan native led the Lakers in several statistic categories including field goals made (190) and field goal percentage (48.1%), free throws made (114) and free throw percentage (79.7%). Sparks also posted 198 total rebounds.
Sparks was named First Team All-SUNYAC this year, and was also named to the All-SUNYAC Tournament Team.
In the Elite 8 game, Sparks put up 35 points and 12 rebounds.
Green, who was recently named to the NABC Reese’s Division III College All-Star Game roster, scored 425 points for the Lakers (13.7 per game) in 31 games played this season. Green led Oswego State with 80 3-pointers made (45.7%). He closed out his two years with Oswego State, after transferring from Genesee Community College, with 790 points (13.0 per game) in 61 games played.
Green was a First Team All-SUNYAC selection this year, and was also named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament team.
Green scored 17 points in Oswego State’s contest against UW-Whitewater.
