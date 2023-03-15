Laker All-Region honors

Jason LeoneJeremiah Sparks and Devin Green.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches has announced the 2022-23 NABC Division III All-District teams and District Coaches of the Year, and the Oswego State men’s basketball team is taking home even more hardware.

Head coach Jason Leone was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year, while junior Jeremiah Sparks was named First Team All-Region and senior Devin Green was named Second Team All-Region.

