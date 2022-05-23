LeBlanc is ‘completely at peace’ with hanging up the skates after an impactful career at Oswego State

OSWEGO — The game of hockey really took over Josh LeBlanc’s life around 12 or 13 years old.
There’s thousands of rinks in Canada plus numerous offseason training programs and trainers where “your whole schedule is set up,” he said.
Hockey eventually brought LeBlanc to the junior hockey circuit, playing a couple years with Smiths Falls of the Central Canada Hockey League and then a pair of seasons with the Kingston Voyageurs of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Smiths Falls was only a couple hours from his hometown and then he got to play in his hometown of Kingston, Ontario with the Voyageurs. Former Oswego State men’s hockey goaltender David Richer also played at Kingston, where players still talked about him when LeBlanc first got there.
“Believe it or not, guys would still talk about Richer because there were some younger guys than me that came in their first year and played with Richer,” LeBlanc said. “I even ended up living with him for a year (at Oswego). It’s funny how it all kind of comes around.”
His time in junior A hockey saw him play 228 games and 194 points, and eventually led him to Oswego State. He talked to a couple other players from Kingston who played for the Lakers, but once LeBlanc saw Lake Ontario and the hockey facilities, he “was really blown away.”
“During my tour with (head coach Ed Gosek) and (Jon) Whitelaw, seeing how nice they were, they were pretty good at selling the program. I’m pretty sure the program almost sells itself,” LeBlanc said. “Once you go to a real live game, I think you’re crazy not to come here.”
LeBlanc said hockey has given him countless opportunities. But now that his four years as a Laker are coming to a close, he’s ready to hang up the skates for competitive hockey.
“I’m completely at peace with what I’ve done and I want to find something new I can do the next 20, 30 years of my life. I can always reflect back on my hockey time,” he said. “I’m just grateful for everything it gave me in my life.”
LeBlanc made an immediate impact his freshman season, playing in 22 games and notching nine points. He added that his sophomore year was a little tougher, being scratched a little bit more. He played in just 15 games that year.
He also noted scoring the second goal in Oswego State’s Whiteout victory over Plattsburgh State his freshman season was a favorite memory.
“You could’ve just killed me right then and there and I would’ve said, ‘OK. I ended up pretty happy,’” LeBlanc joked.
Then COVID-19 hit, canceling the 2020-21 season, the toughest trial of them all, LeBlanc mentioned.
“Initially I almost didn’t believe it. … It may not seem real at the time, but a huge part of your life is removed,” LeBlanc said. “When you look back at it, a lot of us went through different trials. That’s maybe what brought us so close together now in our senior year.”
But there was one positive to COVID-19: LeBlanc said he found he picked up some more hobbies, like golf. More importantly, he found what he wanted to do after hockey was over. Now he knows he wants to be a financial analyst or a market research analyst.
He read books on finance, economics and that gave him “a bit of (his) identity.”
“But I am thankful that COVID gave me a hint of positivity in that time,” LeBlanc said.
Gosek noted LeBlanc’s work ethic for his senior season: showing up on the ice early, staying later, hitting the weight room every day, and pushing his teammates. “He built his strength so that he had it in reserve,” Gosek added.
LeBlanc also recorded the best strength and conditioning test for the Oswego State program, and now has the test named after him. The best score was held by Carter Allen the last few seasons.
“His conditioning, it wasn’t second to anybody,” Gosek said. “He was, pound for pound, our strongest player.”
LeBlanc, toward the beginning of the season, was named the assistant captain for the Lakers, something he calls “a big confidence booster,” especially after his sophomore season.
But, one of his favorite memories from that day is watching his friend Travis Broughman be named captain.
“Travis (was) getting announced captain and his mom (was) wearing the jersey on the bench. Travis had no idea,” LeBlanc said. “He looked at her, and you could see it, between those two the pure connection and the happiness. I thought that was a cool moment.”
LeBlanc played in 25 games this season, recording nine points. He also spent a good amount of time playing with Tommy Cahill and Mac Lewis as a crucial, physical forward line.
His impact will span longer than just this past season, Gosek added.
“The numbers don’t show it, but he was an important part of the growth of our team this year,” Gosek said. “In the same way that Josh followed in Carter’s footsteps, there will some of the guys that are presently here that will be returning that have clearly mentioned in their exit interviews the way in which LeBlanc conducted himself, took care of himself, trained, and went to the weight room with a purpose. … He defines the definition of a Laker.”
“I’ve told all my coaches I think it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, coming here to Oswego. … To continue playing hockey, that was a real blessing, being able to do both,” LeBlanc said. “I’m just forever grateful that I ended up coming here. These are the years that I’ll never forget, that’s for sure.”
