FULTON — On a chilly night at G. Ray Bodley High School, the Fulton Red Raiders defeated the Central Square Redhawks 13-12 to secure the Independent League Division 1 football championship.
A tense scrap the whole way, Fulton squeezed out a victory in the last minute with a go-ahead touchdown and a dagger interception.
Central Square began the game with a seven-minute drive. The march was eventually stopped after an attempt on 4th-and-4 was thwarted inside Fulton’s 20-yard line. Fulton was also stopped on downs, and a miscued punt went for negative yards after it was recovered by Central Square junior Bradon Wolfe at Fulton’s 25-yard line. That play brought the first quarter to a close.
On the opening play of the second quarter, Bradyn Chapman trudged through the Fulton defense in a great display of determination to get to the first-down marker. However, the Redhawks were unable to do anything after that. Their pass play on third down was being broken up. A delay of game penalty forced them to go deep into the playbook to try and make up the distance on fourth down. A double reverse pitch into a pass attempt was poorly executed and nearly intercepted.
Fulton began the ensuing drive with a 33-yard reception, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty cut the big gain in half. The Raiders wound up punting.
Central Square utilized power runs up the middle on its next drive, with virtually no resistance. Two big chunk plays from senior Braden Lucas and junior quarterback Anthony Miga were followed by a 32-yard touchdown run by senior running back Nathan Weed. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 6-0. That score held up through the end of the first half.
Needing a response, Fulton came out red hot. Senior running back Sam Cotton returned the opening kickoff 82 yards to the house. A relatively mute Fulton grandstand burst into life at the sight of their team’s first score of the game. Fulton missed the extra point attempt with the kick sailing wide right, leaving the game tied at 6-6.
Possession changed hands a few times throughout the third quarter. The Redhawks punished Fulton after they were able apply pressure to cause another bad punt. Central Square’s Mason Baye ran 10 yards into the end zone for a 12-6 lead. The two-point conversion try again failed, leaving the door open for the Raiders.
The fourth quarter opened with a nightmare for the Raiders as Cotton fumbled after being hit in the backfield. The fumble was recovered by Cameron Stanley of the Redhawks. But the Raiders had additional possessions thanks to forcing a pair of turnovers late in the game.
With just over a minute left, Fulton converted on 4th-and-inches, setting up a big finish. After staying composed in the pocket, senior quarterback Will Patterson threw a long pass looking senior wide receiver Alex Crisafulli. From 30 yards out, Crisafulli came down with the TD reception with 40 seconds to go. This sent the home fans into a frenzy. Tyler Mills’ extra-point kick split the uprights, giving the Raiders a 13-12 lead.
Central Square had one final drive, but a heave by Miga ended up in the arms of Cotton.
Fulton ran out the clock to finish its undefeated championship season, and the student section rushed the field in celebration.
“We knew for two weeks that this was eventually going to be the game, and they’re tough,” Fulton coach Craig Halladay said. “They hit. They bring it every play. We knew we were going to have to grind it out. It wasn’t going to be like every other game that either one of us played this year in this league.”
Halladay said the Raiders made adjustments in the second half. He said his team needed to block and go to a pass-heavy offense.
“We just talked about coming out and blocking,” Halladay said. “We talked about the last few weeks and Nottingham was tough. We had to block up front. We had to get some run game going if we could. They stuffed us up in blocking and we had to throw. Our O-line can pass block pretty well and we’ve got some pretty good receivers, so we had to rely on our athletes.”
Finally, Halladay praised Patterson. He said how the graduating quarterback gained his trust after showing his strength throughout the previous season.
“He played well, I mean Will’s tough,” Halladay said. “We talked about it all last year and Will showed how tough he really was with the lumps and the poundings he took last year. He’s a tough kid. There’s not too many other people I want with the ball at the end of the game. He’s going to keep his head, he’s going to make some mistakes, but he’s going to be tough and grind it out.”
Patterson gave a simple explanation as to what was going through his head on the final drive.
“We kept running plays that would give us a chance to get in the end zone,” Patterson said. “Our line blocked, our receivers got open, and I gave him a chance to catch it and score.”
