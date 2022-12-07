Fulton's Brady Niver (red uniform) attempts to roll over Central Square's Jaxon Perkins in the 118-pound weight class during the Red Raiders' 36-30 victory over the Redhawks Wednesday. Niver won with an 11-3 decision.
FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys wrestling team never trailed against Central Square on Wednesday, but it took until the final match to secure the narrow victory.
Fulton led just 32-30 heading into the 118-pound weight class battle between Fulton’s Brady Niver and Central Square’s Jaxon Perkins. Perkins led 2-1 after the first period.
Then, Niver found a breakthrough, picking up six points in the middle frame. Leading 7-2 after two periods, Niver held on for four more points for the 11-3 decision, giving the Red Raiders the 36-30 overall win.
Fulton got off to a quick start, winning the first two matches to go up 12-0. Kallen Roberts, in the 126-pound weight class, won by fall over Richard Pontello 42 seconds into the first period.
Then, Collen Austin (132-pound) also picked up a victory by fall at 3:37, defeating Logan Frank.
Central Square picked up its first win in the 138-pound weight class with Jordan Ransom winning a 4-1 decision over Jack Phillips. Ransom led 2-0 after the first period, and Phillips clawed back and earned a point in the second period after Random was called for an illegal hold/maneuver. But Ransom got two more points on a reversal for the 4-1 win, setting the Redhawks back 12-3.
Walter Crofoot (145-pound) got Fulton back on track with a technical fall after two periods against Damon Hogan, winning 16-1 in the match. The win gave Fulton a 15-point lead, 17-3.
At the 152-pound weight class, Central Square got three more points after James Kimpbel got the decision win over Troy Baker. Kimpbel led 5-0 after the first period and never looked back, picking up four more points in the second period for a 9-4 advantage. He secured the win with three more points in the third period for the 12-5 decision win.
After that battle, the Redhawks trailed 17-6.
Bailey Grubb won a decision at the 160-pound weight class over Dante Coppola, gaining six points in the first period, and two points in the second and third periods for the 10-3 decision; putting Fulton up 20-6.
Johnathan Clohecy (172-pound) gave Fulton its third pin of the night, winning by fall at 2:42 over Bryce St. Clair, giving the Red Raiders a 26-6 advantage.
Then the Redhawks started to make a comeback.
Zach Overton (189-pound) led the attempted rally with a win by fall over Eithan Burlingham at 1:04, followed by Rocky Files pinning Micah Collins in the 215-pound weight class just 54 seconds in.
Central Square crept even closer after Troy Fonger won by fall at 2:52 over Kenneth Orr in the 285-pound weight class. Fonger’s win put the Redhawks down 26-24.
Fred Pagan (102-pound) won by fall at 1:47 over Isaiah May to put Fulton up 32-24, followed by a fall at 1:20 for Landyn Dignean in the 110-pound weight class over Joseph Wardhaugh. Dignean’s win made it 32-20, setting up the match-deciding battle between Niver and Perkins.
Fulton (2-2) is back in action on Wednesday with a match at East Syracuse-Minoa.
