Brady Niver vs. Central Square

Fulton's Brady Niver (red uniform) attempts to roll over Central Square's Jaxon Perkins in the 118-pound weight class during the Red Raiders' 36-30 victory over the Redhawks Wednesday. Niver won with an 11-3 decision.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys wrestling team never trailed against Central Square on Wednesday, but it took until the final match to secure the narrow victory.

Fulton led just 32-30 heading into the 118-pound weight class battle between Fulton’s Brady Niver and Central Square’s Jaxon Perkins. Perkins led 2-1 after the first period.

